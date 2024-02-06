MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Journey Freight International, a distinguished and rapidly expanding Freight Forwarding Company with a robust 25-year history, proudly announces the appointment of Pat De Marco as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Pat De Marco, newly appointed CEO of Journey Freight International Inc. (CNW Group/Journey Freight International Inc.)

With an illustrious career to date, Mr. De Marco, a CPA by trade, brings unparalleled expertise to Journey Freight International. With a successful 15-year tenure as the President & COO of Produits Alimentaires Viau Inc, a subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods. Mr. De Marco has consistently demonstrated strategic prowess and operational excellence. His notable executive roles also include serving on the Board at David's Tea, CFO and President of Moores Retail Group, and a distinguished partnership at Ernst & Young.

"The De Filippo brothers and their team have built a beautiful business and I am excited to be joining Journey. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and helping to ensure we are positioned to seize the growth opportunities." said Mr. De Marco of his appointment.

Journey Freight has also announced that Raffaele Mancini, formerly the VP of Finance, has been appointed as the new President of the company.

In conjunction with this announcement, Founders, Brian, Steve, and Mike De Filippo will be transitioning to new roles as Executive Managing Partners. This strategic realignment is part of Journey Freight's ongoing commitment to its growth for generations to follow.

Journey Freight International stands as a stalwart in the freight forwarding and logistics industry, leveraging over 25 years of unwavering commitment to seamless cargo transport. Renowned for its reliability and efficiency, Journey Freight specializes in hassle-free shipping solutions, expertly navigating the complexities of global supply chains. As a leading player in the logistics landscape, the company's dedicated team ensures clients experience a streamlined process from origin to destination. With a focus on innovation and a track record of excellence, Journey Freight International emerges as the go-to partner for businesses seeking reliable and efficient freight forwarding services. You can visit their website to explore how Journey Freight can optimize your supply chain and elevate your shipping experience.

For further information: Cameron - [email protected], www.journeyfreight.com