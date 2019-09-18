Journées de la culture at the MAC: Marie Chouinard exhibition and public reading, Festival international de la littérature and Art Workshop

Free entry for the Journées de la culture, September 28-29

The ZÉRO DOUZE exhibition consists of a selection of drawings and short texts by Marie Chouinard. As a whole, it creates a lively, humorous free narrative, through which she shares stories from her early years, aged zero to twelve. Her identity takes shape throughout the anecdotes, which are odd, yet touching; unique, yet universal.

Held September 17-29 at the MAC as part of the Festival international de la littérature, the exhibition will coincide with the launch of the book Zéro douze, published by les éditions du passage.

Marie Chouinard, dancer and choreographer, is the founding Chair of the Prix de la danse de Montréal and Director of Dance at the Venice Biennale. In 1990, the soloist formed the now world-renowned COMPAGNIE MARIE CHOUINARD. As an author, visual artist, scenographer and producer, she has a body of work that also includes installations, performances, movies, drawings, poems, stories and applications. A true cultural ambassador for Quebec, Marie Chouinard has received several awards and distinctions in recognition of her contribution to the arts, including a Grand Prix du Conseil des arts de Montréal, a Governor General's Award, a Positano Award and a Bessie Award. She holds the titles of Officer of the Order of Canada, Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (France), and Companion of the Ordre national des arts et des lettres du Québec. The name of Marie Chouinard became a dictionary entry in Le Petit Larousse illustré in 2010 and in Le Robert in 2011.

ART WORKSHOP

Listening out

Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Free entry as part of the Journées de la culture

Inspired by Rebecca Belmore's works entitled Wave Sound, 2017, participants will be invited to create sculptures that, during a later outing in a forest or beside a body of water, will become sound amplifiers. Listening to ambient sounds will heighten their awareness of the fate of our planet and of their relationship with nature.

FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA LITTÉRATURE

Literary look at Rebecca Belmore's work

Friday, September 27, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Entry included in the MAC general admission

Free for MACarte holders

Rebecca Belmore's work, which includes performance art, installations, photography and film, focuses on the policies of representation. Her images of provocation, subtle intervention and resistance are rooted in the tragic history of Indigenous cultures in North America. Armed with a conviction that art can lead to social change, she tackles challenging issues such as the injustice, racism, violence and distress experienced by those who have been stripped of their rights and excluded from our society. A range of recurring themes or elements runs through her work: the questioning of official discourse; the body, at work, struggling, or disappeared; repetitive gestures; and the use of natural materials.

Joséphine Bacon (Innu), Émilie Monnet (Anishinabe) and Natasha Kanapé Fontaine (Innu) were invited to write texts inspired by a piece by Rebecca Belmore, which they will read as part of the exhibition at the MAC. The three women, from three different generations, are major figures in the Indigenous arts and literature scene, as well as important Quebec authors. All three share a pride in being Indigenous and a drive to promote their language and their culture.

Photo

Marie Chouinard, ZÉRO DOUZE, 2019

Courtesy the artist.

