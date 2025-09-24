Journalists for Human Rights launches global initiative to amplify women's voices

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights is proud to announce the launch of its newest global initiative, Amplifying Voices of Women and Girls, a bold 10-country project designed to strengthen democracy through strengthened media that centers women's and girls' voices and concerns in public life.

The project will foster more accurate, ethical and empowering media coverage of women's rights and political participation through capacity building for journalists, partnerships with grassroots women's rights movements and engagement with government officials.

This initiative is part of Canada's new international assistance funding, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney at the United Nations General Assembly today. This investment underscores Canada's renewed commitment to global human rights and democratic resilience at a time when many governments are retreating from these responsibilities.

"At a moment when we see the global rollback of human rights, the backlash on women's rights, attacks on media and rising authoritarianism, this work has never been more urgent," said Rachel Pulfer, President of Journalists for Human Rights. "Misogyny, online harassment and harmful stereotypes continue to silence women in media and public life. We are encouraged that at a time when some governments are stepping back from their global responsibilities, Canada is leaning in. This support is critical to countering these dangerous trends."

The Amplifying Voices of Women and Girls project will directly address these challenges by training journalists, strengthening networks between media, civil society, and government and launching campaigns to counter information manipulation. The project will operate in Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Sudan, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, The Philippines as well as within the Syrian diaspora in Turkey and the Somalian diaspora in Kenya.

Importantly, the initiative marks the expansion of JHR's work into East Asia, with The Philippines as a core focus country.

"We are also proud that this initiative signifies JHR's growth into East Asia, extending our work further overseas and creating an even bigger impact," added Ms Pulfer. "By equipping journalists and media outlets to center human rights, with a particular emphasis on women's rights, we are not just telling stories but changing narratives, shifting public attitudes and helping build societies where women and girls can lead, thrive and shape the future."

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 22 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 21,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca.

