Jean Chrétien, Lisa LaFlamme, Cheryl McKenzie, Jim Balsillie, Rachel Pulfer and Jayme Poisson announced as speakers at Journalists for Human Rights' annual gala Night for Rights 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is pleased to announce the speakers and sponsors for its annual gala Night for Rights 2025, taking place at the Arcadian Court, Toronto today on Wednesday, November 5.

Emceed by Jayme Poisson, host of CBC News' Front Burner podcast, the gala will feature a keynote conversation between The Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and journalist and JHR Ambassador Lisa LaFlamme. Anchoring the evening's theme Canada in the World, their discussion will explore Canada's evolving role in advancing media freedom, human rights and democratic values. During the evening, JHR will also pause to pay tribute to the journalists around the world who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2025, honouring their courage and commitment to truth.

JHR is honoured to welcome entrepreneur and philanthropist Jim Balsillie, who will introduce the keynote conversation. Guests will also hear from Cheryl McKenzie, Executive Director of News and Current Affairs at APTN, who will speak about JHR's ongoing partnership with APTN to support and amplify Indigenous storytellers across Canada.

Joining us on stage from JHR will be Board Chair Michael Cooke, President Rachel Pulfer, Executive Director Bill Killorn, and Director of International Programs and Development Zein Almoghraby.

"It is a tremendous honour to host Jean Chrétien at Night for Rights 2025," said Rachel Pulfer, President of JHR. "This year's theme, Canada in the World, invites us to reflect on our country's leadership in advancing media freedom and human rights globally. From supporting Indigenous journalists here at home to helping rebuild a free and independent media sector in Syria, JHR's work demonstrates how Canadian values of democracy and accountability can inspire tangible change around the world."

Alongside the many Canadians who purchased tickets and tables to support this year's gala, Night for Rights 2025 has drawn generous support from leading Canadian organizations and companies. JHR is grateful to its Partner Sponsors UPS and Power Corporation of Canada, Distinguished Sponsor Rogers, Keynote Sponsor Balsillie Family Foundation, Emcee Sponsor CBC News and Supporting Sponsor Google News Initiative.

Special thanks go to The Canadian Press and Elementary Teachers Foundation of Ontario, our official photography sponsors, our Publicity Sponsor Postmedia, and to our Hospitality Sponsor Uber.

JHR deeply appreciates the ongoing support from Canadians committed to empowering journalists worldwide. To further help JHR's work, consider donating to the Night for Rights' Fund A Need and make a difference today.

Our thanks to CNW Group for sponsoring this announcement.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 23 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 21,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca.

