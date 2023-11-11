Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) Re-releasing 18 October Statement

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) mourns the tragic loss of life of 40 journalists and media workers and so many civilians in the Middle East and are gravely concerned by the escalating humanitarian crisis that is causing widespread suffering.

When the number of journalists killed gets high, the individual tragedy of each life is often lost. 40 journalists are dead. 40 people who had families that loved them. 40 people lost their lives simply by doing their jobs.

These 40 people are:

Ahmed Al-Qara

Yahya Abu Manih

Mohamed Abu Hassira

Mohamed Al Jaja

Mohammed Abu Hatab

Majd Fadl Arandas

Iyad Matar

Imad Al-Wahidi

Majed Kashko

Nazmi Al-Nadim

Yasser Abu Namous

Duaa Sharaf

Saed Al-Halabi

Ahmed Abu Mhadi

Salma Mkhaimer

Mohammed Imad Labad

Roshdi Sarraj

Roee Idan

Mohammed Ali

Khalil Abu Aathra

Sameeh Al-Nady

Mohammad Balousha

Issam Bhar

Abdulhadi Habib

Yousef Maher Dawas

Salam Mema

Husam Mubarak

Issam Abdallah

Ahmed Shehab

Mohamed Fayez Abu Matar

Saeed al-Taweel

Mohammed Sobh

Hisham Alnwajha

Assaad Shamlakh

Shai Regev

Ayelet Arnin

Yaniv Zohar

Mohammad Al-Salhi

Mohammad Jarghoun

Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi

JHR remains concerned about the safety of journalists in the Middle East and those covering conflicts in Europe and Africa. JHR denounces the violence against innocent civilians, supports upholding international humanitarian law and calls for every effort to be made to safeguard Journalists around the world.

Every effort must be made to prevent further violence and devastation of lives and livelihoods. We hope that peace and stability prevail.

Our thanks to CNW Group for their partnership.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For additional information about Journalists for Human Rights, please visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow @jhrnews on Twitter.

SOURCE Journalists for Human Rights (JHR)