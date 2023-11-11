Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) Re-releasing 18 October Statement
11 Nov, 2023, 13:11 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) mourns the tragic loss of life of 40 journalists and media workers and so many civilians in the Middle East and are gravely concerned by the escalating humanitarian crisis that is causing widespread suffering.
When the number of journalists killed gets high, the individual tragedy of each life is often lost. 40 journalists are dead. 40 people who had families that loved them. 40 people lost their lives simply by doing their jobs.
These 40 people are:
Ahmed Al-Qara
Yahya Abu Manih
Mohamed Abu Hassira
Mohamed Al Jaja
Mohammed Abu Hatab
Majd Fadl Arandas
Iyad Matar
Imad Al-Wahidi
Majed Kashko
Nazmi Al-Nadim
Yasser Abu Namous
Duaa Sharaf
Saed Al-Halabi
Ahmed Abu Mhadi
Salma Mkhaimer
Mohammed Imad Labad
Roshdi Sarraj
Roee Idan
Mohammed Ali
Khalil Abu Aathra
Sameeh Al-Nady
Mohammad Balousha
Issam Bhar
Abdulhadi Habib
Yousef Maher Dawas
Salam Mema
Husam Mubarak
Issam Abdallah
Ahmed Shehab
Mohamed Fayez Abu Matar
Saeed al-Taweel
Mohammed Sobh
Hisham Alnwajha
Assaad Shamlakh
Shai Regev
Ayelet Arnin
Yaniv Zohar
Mohammad Al-Salhi
Mohammad Jarghoun
Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi
JHR remains concerned about the safety of journalists in the Middle East and those covering conflicts in Europe and Africa. JHR denounces the violence against innocent civilians, supports upholding international humanitarian law and calls for every effort to be made to safeguard Journalists around the world.
Every effort must be made to prevent further violence and devastation of lives and livelihoods. We hope that peace and stability prevail.
Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 21 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For additional information about Journalists for Human Rights, please visit https://jhr.ca/ and follow @jhrnews on Twitter.
