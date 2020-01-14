Joule opens access to CMAJ - democratizing information to help drive health care transformation

OTTAWA, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Joule, a CMA company that publishes the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), is pleased to announce that it is removing the paywall to the CMAJ weekly on-line edition (www.cmaj.ca), thus making all content freely available to everyone. Starting today, new CMAJ content will be available without the paywall. Past issues will be available starting March 1st.

"Our goal is to expand the reach of the CMAJ content to a broader audience of health professionals, policy makers, patient community and the public, says Joule President, Deborah Scott-Douglas. "We aim to generate greater dialogue on issues affecting health care, informed by evidence."

"This is a perfect example of CMA's vision of driving significant impact at a time when our health care is in dire need of change," adds Dr. Sandy Buchman, CMA President.

For over a hundred years, CMAJ has been recognized for its health research and reporting in Canada. It will continue to do so under the helm of its new editor in chief, Dr. Andreas Laupacis. While weekly online content will be open to all readers, CMA members will continue to receive the monthly printed journal as a unique member benefit.

