Joule doubles its grant program to help scale physician-led innovation

$500,000 in funding available to mark 5th anniversary of the program

OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Joule boosted its annual Innovation grant offering to $500,000 to mark the program's fifth anniversary. The program supports physicians, residents and medical students developing or advancing initiatives that provide direct, positive impacts to patients and physicians. This year's grant categories have also been expanded to support the CMA's two priority areas – access to care and physician health and wellness.

"This program is dedicated to helping shape a better health care future for all Canadians ― one that benefits patients, health care providers and the broader health care system," said Deborah Scott-Douglas, Joule president. "We're excited to be able to provide a bigger funding envelope to accelerate innovative projects led by incredible physicians and medical learners across the country."

Overall, nine grants will be available in five categories:

Physician health and wellness: Initiatives that aim to promote health and wellness among physicians and medical learners.

Access to care: Initiatives that focus on innovative solutions that improve access to health care for all Canadians ― address marginalized, rural and/or remote populations ― while keeping in mind the patient experience.

Sustainable health care: Initiatives that address the impact of climate change on the health and well-being of Canadians.

Health care solutions: Initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality, safety and efficiency of health care and improving health outcomes for patients ― while reducing overall costs within the Canadian health care system.

Emerging physician innovators: These grants support the innovations of medical students and residents who are improving health care in Canada. Initiatives must be aligned to one of the four primary grant categories ― physician health and wellness, access to care, sustainable health care or health care solutions.

Since inception, the program has received 744 applications and has distributed a total of $700,000 in funding to 27 initiatives across Canada. Applications for the 2020 grants will close at midnight on March 24. CMA members are invited to apply by submitting a 90-second video. To learn more about the program, this year's grant categories and how to apply, please visit joulecma.ca/grants.



Joule is the Canadian Medical Association's (CMA's) subsidiary designed to assist physicians in the pursuit of clinical excellence. Joule does this explicitly through the support of physician-led innovation, and by inspiring physician-adoption of knowledge products and innovative technologies and services. Our purpose is to accelerate physician-led innovation and adoption of advances that deliver excellence in health and patient care. Our mission is to help physicians be at their best.

