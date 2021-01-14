12 recipients to share $500,000 to develop or scale up projects to improve access to care, innovate and sustain the health care system and improve physician health and wellness

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Joule, a Canadian Medical Association (CMA) subsidiary, today announced the 12 recipients of its 2020 Innovation grant program. The physicians and medical learners from across the country will share $500,000 in funding to develop or expand their respective projects.

Access to care:

Dr. Alika Lafontaine – An anesthesiologist in Grande Prairie, Alberta , Dr. Lafontaine implemented SafeSpace Networks, an anonymous reporting and learning platform that empowers marginalized patients to navigate health systems, supported by other patients, providers and stakeholders. The $100,000 grant will support SafeSpace's development and will be used to grow its social network of users and approved stakeholders.

Physician health and wellness:

Dr. Jordan Vollrath – A full-time locum family physician in Alberta , Dr. Vollrath developed Cherry Health, a smartphone app that functions as a centralized database to link physicians and clinics together to solve locum-matching problems. The $100,000 grant will support Cherry Health's profile among physicians and support the implementation of additional user functionality.

Health care solutions:

Tingting Yan – A medical student at the University of Toronto , Ms. Yan co-founded SeroTracker.com, an international dashboard that synthesizes evidence from serological (antibody) testing to map disease spread beyond case counts. The $50,000 grant will allow the SeroTracker team to develop novel artificial intelligence technology to more quickly identify, clean, aggregate and analyze data.

Sustainable health care:

Dr. Melissa Lem – A Vancouver -based family physician and clinical assistant professor at UBC, Dr. Lem created PaRx, Canada's first national, evidence-based nature prescription program. The app pairs patients with a nature experience with the aim of reducing their stress, anxiety and depression. The $50,000 grant will allow Dr. Lem to scale PaRx across Canada , build the web application, develop and implement a climate points system and create a CPD-accredited online module.

Emerging physician innovators:

Brandon Spink – A second-year medical student at the University of Saskatchewan who created the Nexagon, a protective neck brace designed to prevent concussions by focusing on one of the key causes — whiplash injuries, which can result in a rapid rotation of the head and neck. The $10,000 grant will be used to support the development and manufacturing of the Nexagon.

Since 2016, the Joule Innovation grant program has supported physician-led innovation for CMA members. 2020 marks the fifth and final year the innovation grants will be offered. Moving forward, all granting programs in support of the profession, the health care system and communities will be undertaken through the CMA Foundation, the hub for CMA's strategic granting.

