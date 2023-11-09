Jordan Caplan Elected as Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Jordan Caplan, Audit & Advisory Partner at Crowe Soberman LLP, has been elected as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, earning the esteemed FCPA designation. The Council of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario) appoints individuals as Fellows to formally acknowledge exceptional leaders for their remarkable contributions to the business world and their communities. Attaining the title of FCPA is the highest honor a CPA can receive, signifying an exceptional and distinguished career.

Jordan Caplan (CNW Group/Crowe Soberman LLP)

Jordan Caplan is the fifth member of Crowe Soberman to receive this distinction, joining Ali Spinner, Jerry Cukier, Irving Rosen and Hy Isenbaum before him. Jordan joined Crowe Soberman as a partner in 2008 and has left a lasting mark on the firm through his dedication to first-class client service, technical proficiency, the mentoring of staff, community service and leadership.

Jordan has consistently excelled in mentoring staff, guiding them not just to excel as accountants, but to become adept advisors, prioritizing client needs beyond numerical data. His mentorship has led to several of his protégées becoming partners at our firm, furthering his impactful contribution. "His dedication to the profession by way of mentoring and philanthropy are the key ideals which has bestowed him of this honour and is an inspiration to all future leaders who follow," said Managing Partner, Adam Scherer.

As the International Liaison Partner (ILP) at the firm within the Crowe Global network, Jordan has transformed the role beyond mere administration, becoming an international ambassador for the firm. Crowe Soberman remains highly respected within the network, thanks to Jordan's impactful representation. His efforts have not only maintained, but further solidified the firm's presence in the global business landscape.

Outside of work, Jordan has a deep-rooted involvement in philanthropic endeavors, with his most notable contributions through the UJA Federation and Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto. His leadership roles within these organizations culminated in him receiving the 2014 Professional Advisor's Award of Excellence, an esteemed accolade acknowledging professionals who advocate for charitable planning in their clients' financial endeavors.

Learn more about Jordan here or connect with him at [email protected].

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 38 partners and 200 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on the healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology; and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which are important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly-held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

