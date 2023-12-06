JONES TRADING CANADA GOES LIVE ON TRAFIX OMS

EXPANDING TRAFiX PRODUCTS AND SERVICES IN CANADA

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- JonesTrading Canada Inc. (www.jonestradingcanada.com), a Toronto-based broker dealer, and TRAFiX LLC (www.trafix.com), a Fintech Company, recently entered into an agreement to transition Jones' institutional equity and option electronic trading business onto TRAFiX Order Management System (OMS). After only a six-week implementation period, Jones has been successfully transitioned and is live on TRAFiX OMS.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the exceptional team at JonesTrading and to have successfully implemented TRAFiX OMS within a remarkably short timeframe," stated Michael Ottrando, Global Head of Sales at TRAFiX. "At TRAFiX, we consistently challenge the outdated notion that an OMS implementation is a prolonged and burdensome process. Through our proprietary technology, a highly experienced team, and close collaboration with our clients, we consistently achieve efficient results. Partnering with Jones reinforces our dedication to providing best-in-class products and services to the Canadian trading community."

Crediting both the quality of the product and the proficiency of the team, Jack Garceau, Chief Technology Officer at JonesTrading, acknowledged, "The transition was executed ahead of schedule and without complications. I extend my appreciation to the TRAFiX Team for their diligence and expertise in ensuring a smooth integration process."

"Delivering a seamless transition within tight deadlines to TRAFiX OMS is a testament to exceptional capabilities of both the product and our team." said Nadeepa Ranasinghe, Head of Canadian Sales at TRAFiX. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial technology solutions. As we celebrate this milestone, we eagerly anticipate an enduring partnership with JonesTrading, fostering mutual growth and success in the dynamic landscape of financial services."

About TRAFiX LLC:

TRAFiX is a broker neutral FinTech company providing innovative global Order & Execution Management solutions, real-time FIX connectivity and normalized API interfaces to address the functional and regulatory requirements of the Financial Services Industry. Our scalable offering has been specifically designed to utilize the latest enhancements in software development and enterprise architecture to resolve the growing challenges faced by today's trading community. Currently supporting electronic global equity, option and complex option trading, our open architecture allows for the ongoing addition of asset classes. The TRAFiX team has decades of experience and is singularly focused on designing superior applications that integrate within our customer's technology ecosystem and lowers the total cost of ownership.

About JonesTrading Canada Inc.:

JonesTrading Canada Inc., established in 2009 and headquartered in Toronto, operates one of the industry's largest independent sales trader-focused platforms. The company's sales traders maintain relationships with major Canadian institutional accounts, spanning traditional asset managers and hedge funds. This diverse network enables efficient matching of buyers and sellers, with each trade guided by the client's intent. Leveraging expertise in liquidity management, JonesTrading Canada's sales traders actively source liquidity in a secure and trusted environment, allowing clients to execute large positions with minimized market impact and optimal execution.

For further information: Nadeepa Ranasinghe, [email protected]