Jon Horsman Appointed to the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced the appointment of Mr. Jon Horsman as a member of the board of directors effective July 1, 2023, for a term to expire on June 30, 2026. This announcement follows the signing of the Order in Council, O.C. 152/2023, by the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta on April 20, 2023.

Jon Horsman (CNW Group/Alberta Investment Management Corporation)

"Jon Horsman understands Alberta's financial landscape like few others, having provided thoughtful financial support to Albertans and Alberta business alike for more than 20 years," said Mark Wiseman, Chair of the AIMCo Board of Directors. "I look forward to him bringing his unique perspective and investment market acumen to bear on behalf of AIMCo and its clients."

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Mr. Horsman is a seasoned executive finance and banking professional who most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President, Business, ATB Financial & CEO, ATB Capital Markets where he was responsible for the strategy, direction and leadership of ATB's presence in business markets.

"It has been my distinct privilege to support countless Albertans in service to Alberta businesses and to deliver value, expertise and advice to our customers," said Jon Horsman. "The opportunity to join the AIMCo Board and support the important role of this organization in meeting the long-term financial objectives of its clients is incredibly rewarding."

Jon started his financial service career with ATB in 2003, during which he has held increasingly senior roles – including Co-Head of Corporate Financial Services (CFS) and Chairman & CEO of AltaCorp Capital. Through his career, Jon has had responsibility for signficant capital at risk and has learned how to be succesful in mutiple market cycles.

Jon holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Gonzaga University and a Master of Business Administration from the Alberta School of Business at the University of Alberta.

The appointment of Mr. Horsman fills the vacancy left by Ms. Jacqueline Sheppard following her retirement from the Board of Directors on December 31, 2022.

"Jackie has been a trusted voice around the boardroom table since joining in 2018," added Wiseman. "On behalf of my fellow Board colleagues, I want to congratulate Jackie on her decision to retire and to express our deep appreciation for her commitment to AIMCo and the clients we serve."

The Order in Council also reappoints Mr. Tom Woods as a member of the board of directors, effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Woods has been a member of AIMCo's Board since October 22, 2015.

In accordance with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the management of the business and affairs of AIMCo. Guided by this mandate, the Board sets the strategic direction of the Corporation and oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day conduct of AIMCo's business. All directors are appointed to the Board by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and are fully independent of management.

ABOUT ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

AIMCo is among Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with $158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 17 pension, endowment and government fund clients in the Province of Alberta.

