WASHINGTON, DC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada, the United States and Mexico fulfilled key commitments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Joseph Biden and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City on January 9-10 to deepen our economic cooperation, create the quality jobs of the future, promote investment, spur innovation, and strengthen the resilience of our economies.

The three governments organized the first North America Semiconductor Conference in Washington, D.C. on May 18-19 with the support of the Semiconductor Industry Association and Arizona State University. The conference reflects a shared commitment by government, industry, and academia to work together to strengthen the resilience of the North American semiconductor supply chain.

Canada, the United States and Mexico also launched the North American Ministerial Committee on Economic Competitiveness (NAMCEC), fulfilling another commitment by our leaders at the North American Leaders' Summit, which will align efforts at the cabinet-level to strengthen regional competitiveness and productivity in industries of the future including semiconductors, clean energy, critical minerals, biomanufacturing, and information and communications technology. By harnessing the power of our private sector and academia, we can create quality, sustainable jobs and provide industry with the talent required to grow and prosper, and address the needs of North American workers.

At the Semiconductor Conference, the governments of Canada, the United States and Mexico committed to grow the following areas of collaboration in partnership with academia and the private sector:

Information exchange to support a more robust and innovative North American research and development ecosystem, with the potential to forge new, cross-border partnerships in semiconductor research and development in areas of mutual interest.

Industry and academic partnerships to train the semiconductor workforce of the future.

Investments in the development, manufacture, and packaging of semiconductor technologies and related innovations in a way that addresses supply chain gaps and leverages the strengths of each of our nations.

To advance these opportunities, Canada, the United States and Mexico committed to establish biannual dialogues among officials. Together we are taking important steps to enhance North America's status as a trusted supplier of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, and related technologies in the face of shifting global supply chains, while cultivating domestic expertise and supporting the transition to both a digital and green global economy.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada