Joint statement from the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, on the US-Iran peace deal

WESTPORT, Ireland, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - "We warmly welcome the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. We congratulate the United States, the Iranian government and all those involved, including Pakistan, Qatar and all other mediators, on this diplomatic breakthrough.

This is a moment of opportunity to restore regional stability and stabilise the global economy.

It is now vital that the detailed negotiations are concluded and this agreement is implemented rapidly and comprehensively. We are ready to support that effort.

The urgent re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation is essential. We are committed to playing our part to achieve this --in accordance with our respective constitutional requirements-- including through a strictly defensive and independent mission to reassure commercial shipping and conduct mine clearance operations.

Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end. We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme.

We will work intensively with the US, Iran and regional partners to seize this moment, maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement.

We also reaffirm our full support to the stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and the importance of a robust ceasefire."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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