The Government of Canada is committed to improving safety and ensuring that sport, recreation, and physical activity are safer for everyone

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Heath, and the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), released the following statement:

"Concussion Awareness Week 2025 is an opportunity to focus on the real impact of concussions. It's about sharing best practices, aiding recovery, and making sure everyone—from athletes to educators and parents—understands the seriousness of this type of brain injury.

Concussions can happen in more ways than people think. A hit to the head, neck, face, or even the body can jolt the brain inside the skull, leading to symptoms like nausea, confusion, sensitivity to light, and feeling off-balance. These signs aren't always obvious but recognizing them early is key to recovery. Concussions can have short- and long-term effects on brain health. Raising awareness of concussion is essential given that it affects so many Canadians. In 2023–24, an estimated 105,400 people aged 5 years and older were diagnosed with a concussion in Canadian emergency departments.

To improve safety and reduce concussions in sport and recreation, the Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories to lead national efforts in awareness, prevention, detection, and care. We want to ensure that athletes, coaches, and parents have the knowledge and resources they need to recognize risks and respond with care. Additionally, all federally funded national sport organizations are required to have a concussion policy as a condition of their funding.

We can't highlight Concussion Awareness Week without mentioning the late Ken Dryden and his important work on preventing concussion. He was a powerful advocate for concussion prevention in hockey, using his book Game Change and public engagement to push us all—especially leaders, coaches, and sport administrators—to be creative in finding innovative ways to implement reforms that would better protect athletes from concussions and other brain injuries. He was a key partner in our government work in this area.

This week and all year long, let's learn the facts, explore the resources available, and work toward safer sport experiences for all Canadians."

Resources

Concussion: Symptoms and treatment

Concussions: Sport and recreation

Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport

Concussion in Sport Resources (SIRC)

Healthy Canadians Podcast — Getting a-head of concussions

