GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), issued the following statement marking Labour Day:

"On this Labour Day, we honour the people who are at the heart of our economy and the foundation of our nation—Canadian workers. Behind every accomplishment, there are generations of workers and labour leaders who fought for protections that millions rely on today: paid leaves, fair wages, better work-life balance and safer workplaces.

In Canada, Labour Day dates back to the late 19th century, when workers fought for better working conditions and reforms for Canadians in all sorts of industries. Since then, Canadian unions have become a strong voice for Canadian workers across the country. This government believes in the power of unions to train, mobilize and support workers as we grow the strongest country in the G7.

This Labour Day is marked by the coming into force of a new law that bans the use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts in federally regulated workplaces—a major step forward enabled by the Government of Canada after years of advocacy by unions. The law took effect in June and strengthens the effectiveness of labour action by unions. When governments and unions work together, protections for workers grow, and anti-scab legislation is a good example of this.

Together with the urging of unions, the federal government has put into place measures to stop the misclassification of employees in federally regulated private sectors. Now, all workers, including those in the gig economy, are presumed to be employees and protected under federal labour laws. That means better access to minimum wage, rest breaks and safe working conditions.

As the economy evolves, we are investing in the skills that workers need to remain competitive. That's why we're supporting skills training opportunities for over 28,000 Canadians through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Union Training and Innovation Program. These opportunities will help workers upgrade or gain new skills for jobs in the changing economy, including investing in skills that are needed in the transition to a low-carbon economy. The Government is investing not just in today's jobs, we are building a more competitive and inclusive workforce for the future.

We have worked with unions to ensure that our social safety net reflects the needs of all Canadian workers. Paid sick days and a federal minimum wage established in the federal labour code, $10-a-day child care, and a national dental care plan are just a few of the improvements that have been long-standing priorities of the labour movement.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and new forms of employment reshape workplaces, we're working with stakeholders, including unions and industry leaders, to ensure that AI adoption leads to job transformation rather than job loss. We are investing in upskilling and reskilling initiatives to help workers transition into new roles created by AI advancements.

Canada's economy is facing unprecedented change as a result of tariff action that is threatening many industries. The federal government will stand with Canadian workers to ensure we have financial and training supports that help workers survive and thrive when they are affected. These protections and supports are critical to making sure workers and their families have what they need to adapt in times of stress.

This Labour Day, we reflect on the strides we've made, and the work left to be done, to build a future where every worker is respected, protected and empowered—toward a more just and inclusive society.

Happy Labour Day."

