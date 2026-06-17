Joint statement by the leaders of Canada and Germany on critical minerals

ÉVIAN, France, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - "Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz took stock of shared challenges in the raw materials supply chains of both Canada and Germany. They agreed to cooperate closely on the issue, both bilaterally and in the G7, and stressed the need for industry to diversify raw materials supply chains.

Under the Joint Declaration of Intent announced in August 2025, Germany and Canada have already deepened critical minerals supply chain integration through a Canadian business mission to Munich, a high-level German critical‑minerals delegation to the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention, and the launch of a joint supply chain mapping initiative to identify priority battery‑value‑chain opportunities.

Building on the success of this collaboration, Canada and Germany agree to work together to advance critical mineral supply chain resiliency focused on enhancing a partnership on critical minerals stockpiling and leading to capital investments by the end of 2026."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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