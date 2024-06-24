The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, highlight the Fête nationale du Québec

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, made the following statement on the Fête nationale du Québec.

"Happy Fête nationale to all Quebecers!

This day is an occasion to celebrate Quebec's history, heritage, traditions, and values of freedom, tolerance and solidarity. It is also an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Indigenous peoples and multicultural communities to the richness and diversity of the Quebec landscape.

We are proud to highlight the important role played by the people of Quebec and all Francophones and Francophiles in Canada who have contributed to the vitality of French here and around the world. On June 24, St. Jean-Baptiste Day, we celebrate together our beautiful and precious French language, as well as our unique culture.

Take advantage of this day to celebrate in your community and show your Quebec pride.

Happy Fête nationale du Québec to everyone!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

