March 31 is National Indigenous Languages Day

This Statement is also available in the following languages:

Cree (Eastern); Denesuline; Inuktitut; Innu-Aimun; Mi'kmaq; Michif; Oji-Cree; Ojibway (Western); Plains Cree

GATINEAU, QC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Traditional Unceded Algonquin Territory

In honour of National Indigenous Languages Day, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages; the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency; and the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, released the following statement:

"On National Indigenous Languages Day, we celebrate the linguistic richness of Indigenous languages in Canada and recognize the essential role they play in sustaining First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures and in carrying their histories forward.

Canada is home to more than 70 Indigenous languages, each distinct and deeply rooted in the histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. These languages connect Indigenous Peoples to their lands and ancestral ways of life. They carry wisdom and knowledge systems that date back millennia and remain a profound source of strength, resilience and renewal.

Yet we must also acknowledge the truth: the harms caused by colonialism, historic injustices and the residential school system and the Sixties Scoop, continue to be felt today. These colonial policies aimed to assimilate, have endangered many Indigenous languages and placed others at risk of being lost.

As we mark the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Indigenous Peoples in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages. In doing so, we honour the Calls to Action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and advance Canada's Action Plan in support of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The passing of the historic Indigenous Languages Act six years ago was a significant step in placing First Nations, Inuit and Métis at the forefront of decision-making, while providing greater access to long-term agreements and increased control over funding to address their distinct needs. Building on this commitment, the Indigenous Languages Program supports the efforts of Indigenous Peoples.

Across the country, we are seeing its tangible impacts through Indigenous-led initiatives that are revitalizing languages and strengthening their use in daily life.

We've seen important progress in recent years, from Indigenous radio stations empowering communities to tell their own stories in their own languages to increase the visibility of Indigenous languages on screens across the country.

We're seeing positive outcomes in education. For example, since 2019, the share of students attending First Nations-administered schools who are taught at least one subject in a First Nations language has increased from 83% to 94%.

Last month, our government announced support for Inuit Nunangat University, which aims to be the first Inuit-owned and governed university in Canada's Arctic and will be dedicated to fostering culturally grounded learning that promotes Inuktut and Inuit traditional knowledge.

In June 2025, "The Métis Life Project", an online game created to teach children and adults Michif words and traditions to keep Métis language and culture alive in a modern way, was launched. Michif is the first Indigenous language to be featured in the game and shared with an international audience. In collaboration with the gaming company, a teacher's guide has been developed for the game's use in classrooms. Since its launch, over 22,000 learners have logged in, and Northern Michif, Southern Michif and French Michif language variations have been introduced.

Community-led efforts to strengthen language learning are also a component of breaking the cycle of violence and supporting healing. Language revitalization has a role to play in addressing the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people. Supporting these efforts remains central to our broader commitment to reconciliation and justice.

On this day, we highly encourage all Canadians to join us in celebrating the vibrancy and resilience of Indigenous languages. Together, let us commit to opening our hearts and minds--to listening, learning, and collaborating with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples--to preserve, promote, and revitalize Indigenous languages in Canada."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]