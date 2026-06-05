Minister Solomon highlights Canada's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Countries around the world are adapting to a new era of innovation as emerging technologies reshape economies, industries and labour markets. Artificial intelligence is a key driver of this transformation, opening new opportunities to boost productivity, strengthen competitiveness and improve how people work and access services.

Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, highlighted the launch of Canada's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on June 4.

At its core, AI for All reflects our commitment to making artificial intelligence an engine of opportunity for Canadians in every region. This strategy focuses on what AI can do for Canadians in their daily lives--better health care, stronger businesses, safer communities and improved public services--as well as on the scale-up of Canadian companies and greater Canadian control over our economic future.

Canada is already recognized globally for its excellence in AI research and innovation. Our three national AI institutes--Mila, Amii and the Vector Institute--have built a world-class reputation for research excellence and real-world impact, helping to position Canada at the forefront of the AI revolution.

By expanding access and fostering inclusive innovation, the government can help AI uplift workers, empower businesses and strengthen communities so the benefits of this transformation are shared widely, not concentrated among a few. The central idea of the strategy is clear: AI should be designed to serve Canadians by addressing their needs and priorities.

Canadians should be able to feel confident that AI is advancing safely and transparently and in ways that reflect Canada's values. Guided by extensive consultations with workers, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, industry voices and community leaders, Canada's AI for All strategy is anchored in three fundamental priorities: building public trust, opening new opportunities and affirming Canadian sovereignty. Trust makes adoption possible; opportunity and sovereignty ensure that adoption creates benefits for Canadians now and into the future.

To bring this vision to life, the Government of Canada's AI for All strategy is structured around six key pillars, each representing a core focus that will guide Canada's approach to artificial intelligence:

Pillar 1 – Protecting Canadians and safeguarding our democracy

AI will only deliver on its promise if Canadians trust it. The Government of Canada will modernize privacy and online safety laws, strengthen national AI safety capabilities, and enhance the security of government systems.

AI will only deliver on its promise if Canadians trust it. The Government of Canada will modernize privacy and online safety laws, strengthen national AI safety capabilities, and enhance the security of government systems. Pillar 2 – Empowering Canadians

AI for All means providing Canadians with the opportunity to understand, use and benefit from artificial intelligence. The Government of Canada will expand access to AI education and training, promote Canadian voices and cultures, and prepare workers for high-quality jobs.

AI for All means providing Canadians with the opportunity to understand, use and benefit from artificial intelligence. The Government of Canada will expand access to AI education and training, promote Canadian voices and cultures, and prepare workers for high-quality jobs. Pillar 3 – Powering shared prosperity

The gains of artificial intelligence will be realized by applying it across the Canadian economy and developing industrial AI technologies that support workers. Through the AI for All strategy, the Government of Canada will drive AI adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises and transform public services to deliver improved outcomes for Canadians.

The gains of artificial intelligence will be realized by applying it across the Canadian economy and developing industrial AI technologies that support workers. Through the AI for All strategy, the Government of Canada will drive AI adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises and transform public services to deliver improved outcomes for Canadians. Pillar 4 – Building a foundation for Canadian sovereign AI

Canada's competitive advantage depends on our ability to build and maintain leading-edge AI infrastructure and talent domestically. Through AI for All, the Government of Canada will support sovereign AI compute infrastructure and research and expand Canada's pool of world-class talent.

Canada's competitive advantage depends on our ability to build and maintain leading-edge AI infrastructure and talent domestically. Through AI for All, the Government of Canada will support sovereign AI compute infrastructure and research and expand Canada's pool of world-class talent. Pillar 5 – Scaling Canadian champions

The AI for All strategy aims to scale leading Canadian AI companies by unlocking growth capital and positioning the Government of Canada as a strategic anchor customer.

The AI for All strategy aims to scale leading Canadian AI companies by unlocking growth capital and positioning the Government of Canada as a strategic anchor customer. Pillar 6 – Building trusted partnerships and global alliances

The Government of Canada will collaborate with trusted partners to align standards, co-invest in innovation and help Canadian companies access global markets, while shaping an AI ecosystem anchored in democratic values.

AI for All aims to ensure that artificial intelligence serves the interests of all Canadians, today and for generations to come. The success of AI for All depends on ongoing collaboration with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, industry and the public so that every voice helps shape Canada's AI future.

AI for All means every Canadian, in every region and at every stage of life, benefits from better services, stronger businesses and new opportunities. By focusing on trust, opportunity and sovereignty, we can help ensure that AI can strengthen Canada's values, institutions and quality of life for all.

Quote

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform every aspect of our lives for the better, including how we all work and learn and how governments deliver services and grow the economy. With AI for All, we are making sure that the benefits of this technology are accessible to everyone, in every region of Canada. By building trust, supporting Canadian talent and upholding our values, we are positioning Canada as a global leader in responsible and inclusive AI. This is about seizing new opportunities and ensuring no one is left behind as we shape a stronger, more innovative future for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick facts

On June 4, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the launch of Canada's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All.

The AI for All strategy makes security and safety paramount in AI development and use, including by modernizing privacy and online safety laws, strengthening national AI safety capabilities, and enhancing government system security.

The strategy is built on six pillars that create bold opportunities for Canadians and protect our national interests, anchored firmly in the principles of trust, opportunity and sovereignty.

Canada's three national AI institutes--Mila, Amii and the Vector Institute--have built a global reputation for research excellence and real-world relevance.

AI for All will expand access to AI education and training, promote Canadian voices and cultures, and prepare Canadian workers for high-quality employment opportunities.

The strategy aims to drive adoption of artificial intelligence among small and medium–sized enterprises, support sovereign AI infrastructure and research, and grow Canada's pool of world–class talent.

The Government of Canada will collaborate with trusted partners to align standards, co-invest in innovation and help Canadian companies access global markets, shaping an AI ecosystem anchored in democratic values.

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Contacts: Peter Wall, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]