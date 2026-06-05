Federal, provincial and territorial ministers and representatives responsible for rural development met in Prince Edward Island to strengthen collaboration on rural development

MORELL, PE, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Over the past three days, federal, provincial and territorial ministers and representatives responsible for rural development met for the third time--this time in Morell, Prince Edward Island--to discuss shared priorities and strengthen collaboration in support of rural development across Canada.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism and Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

While in Morell, ministers and officials saw first-hand the economic engines that drive growth in rural P.E.I. and its coastal communities, including the beautiful shores of St. Peters Bay and its thriving agricultural and aquacultural practices. These local economies highlight the innovation, resilience and leadership found in rural Canada and provide a clear example of rural Canada leveraging its natural resources to cultivate its aquacultural and tourism industries.

Rural communities account for 13% of the Canadian population, yet they contribute 27% to Canada's GDP, demonstrating the strength and the opportunities that exist in these regions and in their people. Federal, provincial and territorial leaders discussed the significant contributions of rural, remote and Indigenous communities to Canada's economy. They also recognized both the vast potential of these communities and the unique challenges they face, including workforce and skilled labour retention pressures, infrastructure and energy needs, and the geographic barriers exacerbating transportation gaps.

Throughout the meeting, representatives shared experiences and best practices to help unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth. Discussions focused on strengthening rural economies, building resilient communities and advancing rural inclusion in decision making across governments.

Secretary of State Belanger also engaged with provincial and territorial counterparts on the development of the Government of Canada's Rural Development Action Plan, which is set to launch later in 2026. Informed by extensive consultations and roundtables with rural leaders, businesses and Indigenous partners from coast to coast to coast, the action plan aims to ensure that federal policies better reflect the realities facing rural, remote and northern communities, while respecting the priorities of provincial and territorial governments. This will contribute to unlocking new opportunities for growth, infrastructure development, workforce retention and long-term resilience.

All delegates reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to work together to support vibrant, inclusive and prosperous rural communities across the country.

They also expressed their appreciation to the Government of Prince Edward Island for hosting a productive and engaging meeting and for extending warm hospitality to all delegates.

Quotes

"Canada's rural, remote and northern communities do so much for our country. From coast to coast to coast, they are powering innovation, creating good jobs and sustaining vibrant local economies. This meeting was an important opportunity to hear directly from partners, share best practices and strengthen our collaboration. By working together and keeping rural voices at the heart of what we do, we can unlock the full potential of rural Canada and ensure communities have what they need to succeed."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"It was a privilege to welcome federal, provincial and territorial colleagues to Prince Edward Island and to showcase the strength and potential of our rural communities. Across Canada, rural regions are driving innovation, supporting key industries and creating opportunities for families and businesses to thrive. By coming together to share ideas and work collaboratively, we are strengthening our ability to address common challenges and build a more resilient and prosperous future for rural communities here on P.E.I. and across the country."

– The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism and Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy

Quick facts

Rural communities are key drivers of Canada's economy, contributing to sectors such as agriculture, natural resources, tourism and small business development.

Canada has over 4,000 diverse rural communities. Non-metropolitan areas represent more than a quarter of the population and contribute 27% of our country's gross domestic product.

Continued federal, provincial and territorial collaboration will help ensure policies and programs reflect the diverse realities of rural communities across the country.

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Contacts: Government of Canada, Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Government of Prince Edward Island, Jill Edwards, Senior Communications Officer, Department of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism, [email protected]