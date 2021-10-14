QUÉBEC, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Quebec and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) are pleased to announce the holding of the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec, an event that will take place on November 25 and 26, 2021 in person at the Centre Sheraton Montreal and online. This event is the result of discussions held in the context of the work of the Joint AFNQL-Government of Quebec Political Table that was launched on March 19th and put in place with the aim of establishing a new era of nation-to-nation relations.

For two days, Indigenous and provincial elected officials and businesspeople will attend conferences, workshops and panel discussions on topics related to the main theme of the event, namely the full participation of Indigenous people in Quebec's economy as well as economic recovery. Organized by the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Economic Development Commission (FNQLEDC) and the Secrétariat aux affaires autochtones, the event will allow for the creation of political and economic connections. It will also be an opportunity for Quebec's elected officials and business community to make commitments to Indigenous people. A call for commitment will be launched shortly to this effect.

More details on the event, including the contents of its programming and how to register, will be unveiled shortly. To make sure you don't miss anything, please visit the event's website at grandcercle.ca or follow its Facebook page.

Quotes:

"The holding of the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec this fall will be the perfect opportunity to talk about economic recovery and to promote the full participation of Indigenous peoples at the heart of Quebec's economy. I hope this event will help bring us closer together and generate positive spinoffs for years to come."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"The Grand Economic Circle is an opportunity for our business communities to create linkages that can lead to the realization of economic projects that will be meaningful for our communities."

Chief Ghislain Picard, Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLEDC

The FNQLEDC is recognized by the Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador as the regional organization responsible for the socioeconomic development of the First Nations.

