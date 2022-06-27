Join us on Canada Day with free admission at national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas are gateways to connecting with nature, culture and history. These treasured places tell the stories of Canada and immerse visitors in our country's natural and cultural heritage.

On July 1st, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, invites Canadians and international visitors to connect with some of Canada's most iconic destinations with free admission at all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas. Lockage along the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site and the Rideau Canal National Historic Site, as well as at Québec's historic canals will also be free for the day.

Canada Day presents an opportunity for everyone to come together and to reflect on what unites us, the diverse facets of history and culture in Canada, and to work toward a better future. By walking in the footsteps of history or soaking in breathtaking landscapes, Parks Canada administered places provide the perfect setting for visitors to experience Canada, including learning more about the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

As cornerstones of Canada's tourism industry, Parks Canada administered places are committed to providing visitors with safe and meaningful experiences across the country. To make the most of their experience, visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance by visiting the Parks Canada website, signing up for our e-newsletter, downloading Parks Canada's mobile app, and following us on social media for inspiration on places to visit and to help plan the perfect outing.

Quote

"On July 1st, I encourage all Canadians to take advantage of free admission at Parks Canada administered places across the country. From inspiring national historic sites to breathtaking national parks and national marine conservation areas, there is no better way to spend this national holiday than by diving into history or getting outdoors with friends and family. Happy Canada Day!"

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Parks Canada protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas are an important part of local economies, helping to generate billions of dollars annually and employing tens of thousands of people. Parks Canada works with partners and nearby communities to help grow local tourism and create jobs.

works with partners and nearby communities to help grow local tourism and create jobs. Admission is free year-round, for youth 17 and under, to all Parks Canada administered places. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

In celebration of families and diversity, Parks Canada offers free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app.

The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

Associated Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]://www.twitter.com/parkscanada