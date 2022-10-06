Join UNICEF Canada this Halloween season for a Walk-a-thon that will help raise funds for kids around the world

Little monsters, ghouls and goblins everywhere in Canada can turn their trick-or-treating steps into a walk-a-thon to raise much-needed funds for children around the world

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada's annual Walk-a-thon campaign is back just in time for this Halloween season. Children across Canada and their families will have the chance to combine all the fun of trick-or-treating with the opportunity to raise much-needed funds for children around the world. The money raised will support UNICEF's work to ensure every child has the essentials they need to grow up safe and healthy: safe water, nutrition, education and health care.

To participate, Canadians can register their child or family, choose a fundraising goal and set up a fundraising page. Throughout the month of October, they can share their fundraising page link and ask their friends, family and neighbours to sponsor their child or family's walk by donating online. On Halloween, children can get into their favourite costumes, walk in their neighbourhoods, trick-or-treat in support of UNICEF Canada, and collect donations along the way. It's easy for kids and families to get in on the fun-draising spirit this season!

UNICEF Canada encourages families across Canada to dress up and do their celebratory walk in a way that makes them feel comfortable and adheres to public health measures in place. By participating in UNICEF Canada's Halloween Walk-a-thon, Canadians can help spread joy not only in their communities, but also in communities around the world.

As the world is facing multiple conflicts and crises such as the malnutrition crisis that is directly impacting children around the world, the funds raised have never been more needed.

Just how far do those funds go?

$57 can provide 96 packets of Plumpy'Nut® a life-saving therapeutic food to 32 children who suffer from malnutrition.

can provide 96 packets of Plumpy'Nut® a life-saving therapeutic food to 32 children who suffer from malnutrition. $22 can help protect 91 children by providing safe water with water purification tablets and bars of soap .

can help protect 91 children by providing safe water with water purification tablets and bars of soap $120 can provide 20 children with school supplies including backpacks filled with the classroom essentials a child needs to learn, thrive and reach their full potential.

can provide 20 children with school supplies including backpacks filled with the classroom essentials a child needs to learn, thrive and reach their full potential. $81 can provide 174 life-saving vaccines to protect 66 children from preventable diseases like measles, polio and tetanus.

"Every child has the right to a childhood. This basic right has been particularly challenged in the last few years due to a combination of factors including the pandemic, conflicts around the world and the climate and environmental crises. Now more than ever, the world needs our solidarity. As Halloween represents a unique annual event in many children's lives, our Halloween Walk-a-thon campaign aims to provide a safe way for kids in Canada to celebrate this special event while supporting children around the world. Years ago, my children raised funds for UNICEF dressed in their Halloween costumes with the little orange box hanging around their necks. This digital version of the program is a chance for me to teach my grandchildren about the importance of supporting every child's right to a childhood." said David Morley, President and CEO, UNICEF Canada.

To learn how to get involved or donate, visit unicef.ca/Halloween. Families who sign up by October 16th will receive a fun-filled walk-a-thon package in the mail, including their very own Halloween Cards for trick-or-treating with a QR code that leads to their fundraising page.

