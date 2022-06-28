Join Parachute's National Injury Prevention Day on July 5

"Injuries are predictable, therefore preventable, and it's unacceptable that there continue to be deaths and serious injuries, when we have effective solutions for the No. 1 cause of death for Canadians aged 1 to 44" says Parachute's President and CEO Pamela Fuselli . "We need Canadians' help spreading our information on preventing serious injuries on the road, at home and at play. Our goal is to provide the necessary information and tools and advocate for changes to ensure that one day soon Canada will be free of serious injuries. It is possible."

In July 2022, we are also celebrating Parachute's 10th anniversary and will be launching special activities, including Parachute's Top 10 Achievements as selected by Parachute staff and alumni, and a series of videos from our supporters and partners.

On July 5, Parachute and our partners across Canada will be posted injury prevention information and awareness on social media, using the hashtags #ParachuteNIPD and #TurnSafety On.

Municipalities across the nation will show support for National Injury Prevention Day by lighting major landmarks in our distinctive "Parachute green" on July 5, 2022 to honour the initiative. As of June 28, 87 landmarks have committed to participate and several more are in final stages of confirmation: all are listed on our Light Up Canada! web page.

New this year is the NIPD Hospital Challenge: Parachute has challenged hospitals across Canada to join our work to prevent injuries – and prevent those cases from needing their hospital care. Participants so far range from the Montreal Children's Hospital to the Royal Alexander Hospital, Edmonton.

We also have 29 proclamations from jurisdictions across Canada, including Yukon Territory and the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and B.C. There will be a flag-raising ceremony held at noon EDT at Toronto City Hall.

Quick facts

Every day, 48 Canadians die and 634 are hospitalized because of injuries.

Preventable injury kills more Canadian children than any disease, and more youth than all other causes combined.

75 per cent of injury-related deaths are from unintentional causes, such as falls, car crashes and poisonings.

Falls are the leading cause of injury deaths, hospitalizations, emergency department visits and disabilities in Canada .

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

