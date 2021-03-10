Join Huawei Health Month and experience the power of wellness activities and limited-time promotional offers on wearable devices

The coming spring is the perfect opportunity to make changes to your existing health habits, by taking advantage of Huawei Health Month. Expert materials developed with well-known practitioners will support the development of good practices and explain step by step how to take better care of your health.

When is the last time you took a really deep breath? There are countless benefits of correct breathing. To make testing them out easy, Huawei has created a series of dedicated social media challenges. Breathing exercises and the #HuaweiHealthMonth contest are available on Instagram: @huaweimobilecan and Facebook: facebook.com/huaweimobilecan.

SpO2 level tracking

Did you know that SpO2 levels are key to how our body functions day to day? Oxygen levels in our blood can fluctuate depending on how our bodies change without us noticing. To emphasize the importance of SpO2, a part of the wellness activations to celebrate the Huawei Health Month is focused on this parameter. SpO2 monitoring can detect respiratory diseases but also alert on dangerously low oxygen levels that can urge to take deep breaths or to go outside for a walk.

SpO2 level monitoring is available on a range of Huawei wearables. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Watch GT 2e or Huawei Watch Fit - choose a device best suited to your needs from Huawei Health Month promotional offers and focus more on your health!

More about Huawei Health Month promotional offers

Offers are available at participating retailers including Amazon, Staples, Visions Electronics, Canada Computers, Newegg, Today's Shopping Choice, Memory Express, London Drugs, and more.

Huawei's wearable products are compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems.

For more details, visit our website. Offers are available while quantities last at selected retailers. Offers can change without prior notice and are subject to retailers' terms and conditions.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For regular updates on Huawei Canada Consumer BG, follow us on:

Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobileCan

Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileCan

Instagram: @HuaweiMobileCan

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group

For further information: please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ca/