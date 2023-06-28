belairdirect solidifies its commitment to customers in Canada and particularly to its employees,

customers and communities in Newfoundland & Labrador and Atlantic Canada

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - belairdirect is pleased to announce the transformative rebranding of Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance as both brands become belairdirect. Together, belairdirect will honour the legacy of Anthony Insurance and Johnson Insurance. Keeping the same ingredients, people and history that make these brands so well-respected in Newfoundland and Labrador, belairdirect will continue to deliver on the shared purpose of helping customers, employees, and communities.

Throughout their history, Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance have made the people of Newfoundland and Labrador central to their business offerings. As belairdirect, that dedicated service will continue. belairdirect promises to keep its unwavering commitment to the customers it serves, the people it works with and the communities it supports.

Guided by the same core values and a deeply rooted desire to help, belairdirect will continue to provide second-to-none customer experience through the familiar voices and faces of dedicated teams in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Atlantic region. belairdirect will also introduce a new, enhanced suite of advanced digital tools that will make life easier. With over seven decades supporting Canadians, belairdirect will continue to provide customers with the insurance they need.

"Building on generations of experience, Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance will become belairdirect, a nationally recognized brand Canadians trust and count on for delivering simplified customer experience and unparalleled claims service," said John Thompson, Deputy Senior Vice President, belairdirect – a Newfoundlander with over 22 years of service at Johnson Insurance. "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal affinity partners and customers for their trust and support in this next chapter. I am confident this new beginning will allow us to leverage our shared expertise and complementary strengths to serve you better. Together, we will be there for our customers when they need it most and help them better."

Committed to the Atlantic region

belairdirect's presence and commitment in Canada's Atlantic region also extends to its employees, with hundreds of people already on the ground – and that's only the beginning. belairdirect will solidify its position as one of the largest employers in Newfoundland and Labrador – the home of Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance – by investing in local talent and continuing to build an attractive and thriving working hub.

"Our promise to the Atlantic Region is simple – we are committed to providing innovative insurance solutions that fit the needs of our valued customers and affinity group members," said John Thompson. "We will work with our employees to build on the proud legacy of Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance and together, we will remain the insurance partner people can trust for generations to come."

For Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance customers wondering what this means for them, they do not need to take any action. Their existing insurance coverage and policy remains in effect, and belairdirect will be in touch with them before renewal to share the new benefits they can expect in the future. For new customers, activities under the belairdirect brand will officially launch in Newfoundland and Labrador on September 11 and in the Atlantic region starting on October 23.

To find out more about this exciting change, please visit:

Johnson.ca/BELAIRDIRECT

AnthonyInsurance.com/BELAIRDIRECT

