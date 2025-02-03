JOHNNIE WALKER RENEWS SUCCESSFUL LUNAR NEW YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH VISIONARY ARTIST JAMES JEAN

New Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition design for Year of the Snake is second design created by influential visual artist

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky1, today unveils a vibrant new Lunar New Year Limited Edition design for Johnnie Walker Blue Label, crafted by acclaimed Asian-American visual artist James Jean, one of the most influential in the world.

The vivid design for the Year of the Snake features an innovative and dynamic interpretation of 2025's Zodiac animal and marks an extension of the collaboration between Johnnie Walker and James Jean, following last year's hugely popular design for the Year of the Dragon. His new design for 2025 symbolizes an auspicious ambition for constant progression and self-reinvention, reflecting the values at the heart of Johnnie Walker.

Regarded by many as the most enigmatic of all Zodiac animals, the snake is renowned for the ability to renew itself. Reimagined by Jean, three snakes representing three attributes of wisdom, intelligence, and intuition, are surrounded by blooming flowers, shedding their skins to embrace the next chapter in life.

Just as Johnnie Walker Blue Label keeps evolving and transforming over the course of its history, the Year of the Snake symbolises the courage and agility needed to shape a promising, new future. This limited edition design pays homage to the traditions of Lunar New Year but adds a future-facing design twist.

"I portrayed the snake shedding its skin to represent the idea of renewal and growth," says James Jean."The three snakes symbolize the attributes of wisdom, intelligence, and intuition, while also representing the past, present, and future. The snakes are constantly growing, transforming, and adapting to changing conditions."

Born in Taipei and raised in New Jersey, James, who attended the School of Visual Arts in New York, adds: "With Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year, we wanted to create a snake that felt different, new and innovative - respect for the past but also looking into the future with optimism; in the same way that Johnnie Walker stands for progress through that incredible Keep Walking spirit."

Renowned for his ability to work across multiple genres with an imaginative and multifaceted approach to image making, Jean fuses contemporary subjects with aesthetic techniques inspired by traditional Chinese scroll paintings, Japanese woodblock prints, and Renaissance-style portraiture.

Currently living in Los Angeles, Jean, sought inspiration for his designs from the layers of incredible flavour that Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker and her team bring to Johnnie Walker Blue Label - a whisky made using some of the rarest whiskies from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves of maturing Scotch, including some irreplaceable casks sourced from long-closed 'ghost' distilleries.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with visionary artist James Jean to celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year. This stunning Johnnie Walker Blue Label design for the Year of the Snake embodies the spirit of renewal and progression, values that resonate deeply with Canadians. Jean's interpretation of the snake, with its symbolism of wisdom, transformation, and self-reinvention, aligns seamlessly with the essence of Johnnie Walker's 'Keep Walking' ethos," says Nadia Niccoli, head of marketing for Diageo Canada.

"As we celebrate the Year of the Snake, we're proud to bring forward a design that honours tradition while embracing innovation. The 2025 limited edition design captures the vibrant spirit of Lunar New Year and offers Canadians a special way to commemorate this important occasion."

James Jean also designed incredible illustrations for the Lunar New Year John Walker & Sons XR 21 Year Old Limited Edition Design. Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year Limited Edition Designs are available at participating liquor stores in Canada for consumers of legal drinking age while supplies last.

