JOHNNIE WALKER ANNOUNCES CANADIAN LAUNCH OF NEW APRES-SKI INSPIRED RARE WHISKY WITH JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL ICE CHALET

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky1, makes its official entrance into the Après Ski occasion with the launch of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, now available at participating liquor stores in Canada. Inspired by long days on the slopes, this limited-edition Scotch Whisky tells the story of 'Blue Hour' – the magical moment when skiing is done and socializing begins. The unique, rare blend launches in collaboration with luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment, capturing the essence of the Après Ski experience.

The striking new bottle design marries Johnnie Walker's iconic square silhouette with Perfect Moment's bold star logo and houndstooth pattern, encased in a deep blue hue. Each bottle comes packaged in a bespoke reversible Perfect Moment cross-body bag, allowing consumers to seamlessly transition from slopes to city. Perfect Moment has also released a capsule skiwear collection for both women and men, featuring coordinated designs inspired by Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, the collection is now available for purchase via Perfect Moment's online store. Founded in 1984, in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs.

Created by Master Blender, Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet begins with notes of cinnamon-spiced apple that give way to warm cloves and spices before finishing with subtle hints of Alpine smoke. With only one in 10,000 casks meeting the requirements to go into the blend, these complex flavours mix to create a rich depth that's perfect after a day on the slopes.

"We're thrilled to introduce Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet in partnership with Perfect Moment, bringing Johnnie Walker to the forefront of the luxury Après Ski occasion," says Nadia Niccoli, head of marketing at Diageo Canada. "This launch beautifully captures the spirit of Canadian winter with its bold, nuanced flavours and elegant design. In collaboration with Perfect Moment, we've crafted an immersive experience for whisky lovers."

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet marks the second installment in the Cobalt series, a collection of limited-edition whiskies that elevate the brand's luxury and cultural narrative. This new launch follows the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami in 2023 and continues the brand's commitment to innovation and partnering with pioneers in luxury.

"When creating Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, we set out to blend a whisky that was inspired by the Alpine landscape and captured the magic of special Après Ski moments," says Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Emma Walker. "Using Met Office data, we uncovered rare expressions that were distilled in the depths of some of Scotland's coldest winters and blended these with whiskies from some of our most northern, and highest altitude distilleries, including Dalwhinnie, Clynelish and Brora, to create a velvety smooth Scotch with Johnnie Walker Blue Label's signature depth of flavour at its heart."

This December, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet will unveil an exclusive and immersive pop-up experience, in collaboration with LCBO, at Toronto's prestigious Holt Renfrew Bloor Street to celebrate the launch. Guests will be able to enjoy complimentary sampling at select times of the rare Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet blend, with the opportunity to purchase and personalize the product on-site. The pop-up will run from December 11th to 23rd, welcoming visitors during store hours.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet is now available at participating liquor stores in Canada for consumers of legal drinking age while supplies last.

ABOUT JOHNNIE WALKER

Johnnie Walker is the world's number 1 Scotch Whisky brand* (IWSR 2023) & the world's number one International Spirits Brand* (IWSR 2023 Relative Market Share), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and Blue Label. Together they account for over 22 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2023). Johnnie Walker is also the number one best-selling Scotch and number one trending Scotch (Drinks International, 2024).

*In value 2023

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

ABOUT PERFECT MOMENT

Founded in 1984, in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, resulting in pieces that transition effortlessly from the slopes to the city, the beach and back again.

Initially the vision of professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure for over 20 years. Donard, fuelled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, in the pursuit of every athlete's dream 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010 British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, as such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

