John Stankey elected Chairman of AT&T's Board of Directors, William Kennard named Lead Independent Director

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- AT&T (NYSE:T) announced on February 14, 2025 that its directors have unanimously elected John Stankey to the role of Board Chair. Stankey succeeds William E. Kennard, who was elected Lead Independent Director.

"As AT&T embarks on its comprehensive, Board-approved three-year strategic and capital allocation plan, this change provides the right governance structure for the Board," said Bill Kennard, outgoing Chair and incoming Lead Independent Director of AT&T. "This will increase our governance agility and enhance our ability to seize opportunities to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining robust independent leadership of the Board."

Stankey was named President and CEO in 2020.

