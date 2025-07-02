AT&T and TPG Close DIRECTV Transaction

DALLAS, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ --

AT&T completes sale of entire remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG.

Today AT&T (NYSE:T) announced it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell its entire remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG.

