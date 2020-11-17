John Dowse and Fadi Nashed Join Ankura's Construction Practice In Canada

Experts Expand Depth and Geographic Presence of Construction Industry Practice in the Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Dowse to Senior Managing Director and Fadi Nashed to Managing Director, both based in Toronto. The addition of Messrs. Dowse and Nashed expands Ankura's bench of senior construction consulting experts and coincides with its investment in establishing domestic operations for the company in Canada.

"We have been active in the Canadian market working for some of the country's largest owners and contractors on marquee projects," said Steve Pitaniello, Business Group Leader for Construction. "We identified investment in Canada as a strategic imperative for our business and have been actively seeking the right people to join our team and represent the strength of our practice in Canada. The addition of Messrs. Dowse and Nashad demonstrates our commitment to geographic expansion, in general, and in Canada, specifically."

Mr. Dowse has 37 years of global experience in diverse construction, engineering, consulting and dispute advisory services, and holds both construction and legal qualifications. His experience includes work on prospective, active and forensic projects, advising lenders, owners, contractors and other stakeholders. He has expertise in the areas of project schedule delay analysis, productivity analysis and cost and damages quantification, and has authored and presented expert reports in negotiations, mediations, arbitration and litigation in several legal jurisdictions globally. Mr. Dowse is an experienced neutral, having acted as arbitrator, adjudicator, DAB/DRB and mediator; he also lectures and provides mentorship and training in related subjects.

"Joining Ankura's well-established, accomplished roster of industry experts and expanding the company's presence in Canada is a unique opportunity that I embrace," said Mr. Dowse. "The proven track record of Ankura's Construction Practice creates a compelling proposition for capital sources, contractors and counsel in high-stakes construction matters in Canada."

Along with the arrival of Mr. Dowse, Fadi Nashed with 12 years of experience in the construction industry has joined the firm. He has expertise in dispute resolution, construction schedule analysis, project controls, construction contracts administration and project management with a focus on energy-related and infrastructure projects. He works with public sector owners, main contractors, subcontractors, design firms and their counsel.

"I look forward to working with John in the Canadian market and our new colleagues around the world to provide sophisticated advice and objective opinions on significant infrastructure programs," said Mr. Nashed. "The ability to link our capital projects expertise with other disciplines in highly relevant industries, such as natural resources, represents a meaningful opportunity for Ankura's growth in Canada."

