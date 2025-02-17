John Deere Partners with Drive TLV

Innovation hub offers further access to technology and advanced solutions for Deere customers

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- John Deere, a global leader in advanced agricultural and construction solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Drive TLV, a smart mobility innovation hub in Tel-Aviv, Israel. This collaboration aims at accelerating technological advancements in autonomy, advanced sensing, manufacturing, cybersecurity, connectivity, electrification, and more.

Companies working with Drive TLV represent various industries with shared interests in these advancing areas and can leverage Drive TLV's vast network of startups and innovators.

By focusing on specific customer challenges, Drive TLV will facilitate collaboration between John Deere and other participating companies and identify startups with the right capabilities and technologies to tackle challenges and create market-ready solutions.

This announcement follows John Deere's presence at CES 2025 where four new and fully autonomous machines were revealed to support customers in agriculture, construction, and commercial landscaping and to address a shortage of available skilled labor.

"This is a great opportunity for John Deere to collaborate with other global industries and innovative startups on solutions for our customers," said Wes Robinson, vice president, corporate development and strategy at John Deere.

"Drive TLV has developed relationships with a broad ecosystem of technologists and entrepreneurs," Robinson added. "Working with Drive TLV will give us better access to startup innovation and technology that can help drive forward game-changing advancements."

"We are excited to welcome John Deere as a new partner at Drive TLV," Itay Erel, CEO at Drive TLV, said. "Their consistent commitment and proactive approach to innovation, as the world's largest manufacturer of equipment for agriculture, as well as roadbuilding and forestry, aligns perfectly with our mission to foster advancements in the smart and sustainable mobility space.

"Together, we look forward to exploring new horizons and commercializing impactful solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability across Deere's current and future product portfolio."

ABOUT JOHN DEERE

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

ABOUT DRIVE TLV

Drive TLV is a unique innovation hub focused on smart mobility. Drive TLV leverages its in-depth knowledge of the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem to handpick the most promising smart mobility startups and enhance their business with strategic guidance. Drive TLV also forms and maintains strong partnerships with industry-leading global mobility enterprises. Finally, Drive TLV creates perfect matches between its startups and their industry leading partners, generating value for both. When needed, Drive TLV molds the startups' innovative technologies to suit its partners' needs and helps both parties co-create viable market-ready solutions.

