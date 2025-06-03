Deere Brazil Investor Day to be Broadcast on Website

MOLINE, Ill., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- John Deere (NYSE: DE) will hold its Brazil Investor Day on Tuesday, 10 June, beginning at 12:00 p.m. central time. During the event, the company's senior leaders and regional management team will discuss the evolution of both the agriculture sector and the company's presence in the region, highlighting 25 years of strategic investments and future opportunities.

The live webcast of the event together with the presentation can be accessed at https://investor.deere.com. The recorded event and presentation will be available on the Company's website for a period of time afterward.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure. For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

SOURCE John Deere Company

[email protected]