John Deere Joins Growth Energy in Commitment to Advancing Renewable Fuels

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Growth Energy, the nation's largest biofuel trade association, welcomed John Deere as its newest member. A global leader in the production of agricultural, construction, forestry, and turf equipment and solutions, John Deere has helped its customers produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure worldwide for nearly 200 years.

"John Deere is among the world's most recognizable brands, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our membership network," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "John Deere's decades of experience providing renewable fuel-compatible solutions to their customers demonstrates their commitment to a vibrant rural economy, and their membership at Growth Energy underscores the strong connection between biofuels and the farm economy. We look forward to leveraging their agricultural expertise as we work to champion policies that advance the biofuel industry and expand the bioeconomy."

"Renewable fuels like corn ethanol deliver clear benefits by enhancing energy independence, reducing prices at the pump, and lowering emissions, all of which are made possible by our farmer customers," said Cory Reed, President of the Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division for Production & Precision Agriculture at John Deere. "John Deere has long worked with farmers to advance and promote the use of crop-based renewable fuels, and we're proud to partner with Growth Energy to continue this critical work through policy advocacy, industry engagement, and public education."

John Deere joins Growth Energy as a premium associate member, and will also have a non-voting seat on the association's board of directors. To learn more about Growth Energy's membership, click here.

ABOUT GROWTH ENERGY

Growth Energy is the leading voice of America's biofuel industry. Our members operate and support biomanufacturing facilities at the heart of America's bioeconomy, delivering a new generation of clean fuel options. For more information, visit us at GrowthEnergy.org, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @GrowthEnergy, or connect with us on Facebook.

ABOUT JOHN DEERE

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

SOURCE John Deere Company

Jen Hartmann, [email protected]