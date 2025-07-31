John Deere Launches Enhanced Digital Self-Repair Tool

John Deere Operations Center™ PRO Service offers our most expansive, innovative, and economical self-repair capabilities yet

MOLINE, Ill., July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, John Deere (NYSE: DE) announced the launch and availability of a new digital tool designed to enhance how equipment owners use, maintain, diagnose, repair, and protect their equipment. Operations Center™ PRO Service delivers new, industry-leading support capabilities for both connected and non-connected machines across John Deere's agriculture, turf, construction, and forestry equipment portfolio. New and enhanced features include the ability to install software when replacing electronic components or controllers, also known as reprogramming.

Operations Center™ PRO Service was developed with customers at the center and adds to the suite of existing digital support tools available to John Deere equipment owners today – including the John Deere Operations Center™, Equipment Mobile, and Shop.Deere.com – providing customers even more control over how they use, maintain, diagnose, repair, and protect their machines. The increased functionality of Operations Center™ PRO Service also replaces John Deere Customer Service ADVISOR, which will be phased out over the next year.

"The launch of Operations Center™ PRO Service is a significant milestone that adds to John Deere's existing tools, and it reaffirms our longstanding commitment to empowering customers to choose how they repair their equipment," said Denver Caldwell, Vice President of Aftermarket & Customer Support. "Importantly, our development of these tools reaffirms John Deere's support of customer self-repair. We view continuously enhancing self-repair as consistent with our mission to ensure John Deere customers have the best machine ownership experience possible."

In addition to equipment owners, a local service provider can also use Operations Center™ PRO Service. With a John Deere equipment owner's permission, independent providers can gain access to diagnostic and repair information to support the equipment owner's needs.

"Our message to our customers is clear," continued Caldwell. "Whether you want the support of your professionally trained and trusted John Deere dealer, to work with another local service provider, or to fix your machine yourself, we've created additional capabilities for you to choose the option that best fits your needs."

How It Works

Operations Center™ PRO Service is based on foundational capabilities that are available at no additional cost upon purchase of John Deere equipment through Operations Center™ Service Overview and Equipment Mobile, including:

Operator's manuals

Active and stored diagnostic trouble codes

Secure software updates

JDLink ™ information

information Warranty information

What's New

The new Operations Center™ PRO Service delivers digital repair content filtered by year and model number, providing users with additional relevant machine information to help efficiently and accurately troubleshoot, diagnose, and repair their equipment. It's designed to be intuitive and deliver actionable support in real-time.

The service capabilities of Operations Center™ PRO Service are available through an annual license starting at just $195 USD per machine for customers. Specific features now brought together in a single customer interface include:

Machine health insights and diagnostic trouble codes

PIN-specific machine content, including manuals

Software reprogramming for John Deere controllers

Diagnostic Readings

Diagnostic Recordings

Interactive diagnostic tests

Calibrations

Equipment owners can access Operations Center™ PRO Service through the John Deere Operations Center™. Once connected to the platform, owners will add their equipment into their account using the machine's serial number. Use of an electronic data link may be required for more advanced features within Operations Center™ PRO Service, including software reprogramming. Certain interactive tests, calibrations, and reprogramming limitations will exist at initial release. John Deere will deliver additional capabilities in future updates. See JohnDeere.com/PROService for further details.

Operations Center™ PRO Service is available to John Deere customers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on how to access all of the digital support tools offered by John Deere, visit Deere.com/RunItYourWay or see your local John Deere dealer.

