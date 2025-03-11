John Deere Honored as One of 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies®

This marks the 18th occasion Deere has been recognized on this prestigious list

MOLINE, Ill., March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has been named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, marking its 18th recognition and distinguishing it as one of only 12 honorees in the Industrial Manufacturing industry. This accolade underscores Deere & Company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethical business practices globally.

"This honor truly reflects the deep commitment our employees, dealers, and partners have to conducting business the right way every day," stated Kellye Walker, senior vice president and chief legal officer at Deere & Company. "It underscores our unwavering commitment to integrity, a core value that has consistently earned us this recognition year after year."

The 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies®:

Includes 136 honorees from 19 countries and 44 industries.

Requires applicants to provide over 240 different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

Involves a thorough qualitative analysis of each application by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours reviewing and evaluating each submission.

ABOUT JOHN DEERE

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

