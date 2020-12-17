John brings more than 15 years of experience in managing, leading and supporting business and payments technology solutions in the financial sector. He is a strong advocate for equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In 2019, he was presented the Women in Payments Advocate for Women award for his proponent of female talent, gender-balanced leadership and workplace inclusion.

"Payments Canada is very focused on modernizing Canada's core payments systems, ensuring that these systems are operated in a secure and efficient manner. At the same time we also continue to evolve our operations to meet the needs of Canadians and Canadian businesses," said Tracey Black, President & CEO of Payments Canada. "John's background in technology and operations and his deep experience in payments will be very valuable to Payments Canada as we support rapid change in the payments ecosystem and provide a platform for payments innovation in Canada."

Payments Canada ensures that financial transactions in Canada are carried out safely and securely each day. The organization underpins the Canadian financial system and economy by owning and operating Canada's payment clearing and settlement infrastructure, including associated systems, bylaws, rules and standards. The value of payments cleared and settled by Payments Canada in 2019 was over $55 trillion or $218 billion each business day. These encompass a wide range of payments made by Canadians and businesses involving inter-bank transactions, including those made with debit cards, pre-authorized debits, direct deposits, bill payments, wire payments and cheques. Payments Canada is a proud supporter of the Catalyst Accord and the 30% Club.

