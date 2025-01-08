TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Joseph Vitale, Founder & President of Italpasta Ltd., has been recognized as one of this year's 29 appointees to the Order of Ontario. As the highest honour in the province, this nomination celebrates people who have made exceptional contributions to helping build our province and nation.

"I am humbled by this recognition," said Mr Vitale who founded Italpasta in 1989. "This honour reflects not only hard work but the cumulative impact of the relationships, partnerships, and experiences I have been blessed to share with my family, colleagues and partners over the course of my career. As an immigrant, I strive to merge my Italian heritage with my pride of being Canadian by working to better the lives of those in my community."

Mr. Vitale arrived in Canada from Italy in 1953. He immediately embraced his new life in Ontario and embarked on a path that led to the founding of Italpasta and his ascent as a leader in the Canadian food industry, building his company to become the fifth largest producer of pasta in North America. Highly respected for his contribution to the sector, Joe Vitale is known for his dedication and passion for championing everything "Made in Canada".

Joe was an early investor in Telelatino, Canada's first multicultural TV specialty channel. His commitment to multiculturalism and inclusion stemmed from his own experience as an immigrant. He remembers arriving in Ontario unable to speak English well and being part of a minority group that often wasn't welcomed in many circles. He knew that TV programming for new Canadians in their own mother tongue would be key to easing transitions to a new life.

Joe's philosophy regarding charitable giving is straightforward: help those less fortunate and give back to the community that gave him so much. His philanthropic efforts include substantial donations to local charities and hospitals, notably committing $1 million for a Chair in Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at the University of Toronto.

