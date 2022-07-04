Joe Fresh and Sasha Exeter Launch New Limited-Edition Summer Sport Capsule Collection

"It has been a long two years being indoors, and I really wanted to create a collection that would inspire women to get outside and stay focused on their wellness journey" says Sasha Exeter . "Getting active outdoors, whether I am running, hiking or stand-up-paddleboarding, is my favourite thing about Canadian summers and I'm excited to have a collection inspired by that."

Since 2017, Joe Fresh has been partnering with Sasha Exeter. After launching their first collaboration in 2021 they have continued to work together to provide customers with activewear that is accessible, stylish and affordable, taking an audience-first approach to design choices through engagement and conversation on social media. This new collection focuses on providing customers with a lineup of products that will encourage them to participate in outdoor activities this summer.

"Sasha's ability to curate our activewear from an athlete's perspective has been key to the success of our partnership from the very beginning," says Meghan Lengyell, VP of Marketing and Communications at Joe Fresh. "Sasha brought that perspective to each piece of our newest collaboration and together we've created a capsule thoughtfully designed with an eye to both fashion and function - and built for our Canadian summers.

The limited-edition Joe Fresh x Sasha Exeter collection is available in sizes XS-3X. Meet your new adventure companions and check out more details on each item below:

Dive Swim Top $24 – For all your summer adventures this swim top has a high neckline with medium support and four-way stretch.

Dive Swim Brief $24 – Match it up with this high-rise swim brief, perfect for all activities it is fully lined with a wide micro-mesh waistband for midsection support, has a back zipper for easy on and off, as well as a back attachment loop to secure small items.

Paddle Swimsuit $39 – Get ready to paddleboard and do all your summer sports in this swimsuit featuring a high neckline with front half-zipper closure, micro-mesh lining for midsection support, and four-way stretch.

Exhale Romper $34 – The perfect coverup for summer; this romper features an elastic waist with adjustable interior bungee to customize your waist cinch.

Shorty Short $24 – For land or water try these mid rise active shorts with a 3" inseam, wide elastic waist, inner pocket and four-way stretch.

Run Short $29 – The perfect summer run short, with an ultra light-weight material, built-in brief liner, elastic waist, overlapping sides and four-way stretch.

Motion Sports Bra $24 – This sports bra for low-impact activities features a crew neck, strappy back and four-way stretch.

Rinsed 2.0 Tank $19 – Your favourite tank is back! This cropped tank with crew neck has drop arm openings for increased airflow and a relaxed fit for layering.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 9 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About Sasha Exeter

Sasha Exeter is a Canadian based content creator, brand marketer and entrepreneur. She is the founder of www.sashaexeter.com, a one-of-a-kind digital destination where she shares her very real and always truthful approach to living her life with a focus on fitness, wellness, education, and motherhood. A single mother with a thriving career as a sought-after brand collaborator, Sasha hopes her platform and voice will inspire and motivate people to create positive change both for themselves and the circle that surrounds them. It is her unique approach to fitness and wellness that encourages just about anyone to not only move their body, but to take care of it from the inside out. And she should know. She is a retired elite athlete, left a high-level corporate job to create her own brand and she beat not one, but two, life-threatening chronic illnesses through a holistic approach to diet and exercise. It is that expert knowledge, deep experience, and sheer perseverance combined with her honest approach to sharing her journey that resonates with so many people as well as the brands she partners with. The Toronto native has created award winning campaigns with likeminded brands that share her commitment to supporting people's lives and lifting them up. Collaborative partners include BMW, Indigo, Activia and Clinique and she is very proud to be the national face of Joe Fresh Active. She is a true pioneer in the digital space and lives every precious moment of every day by her credo, "You don't have to have it all to be good enough."

