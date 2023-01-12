Joe Fresh and Sasha Exeter Evolve their Partnership with a Studio-Inspired Collection

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is excited to announce its fifth collaboration with long-time partner, Brand Marketer and Entrepreneur Sasha Exeter. The All The Right Moves collection is a studio-inspired collection, designed to encourage people to feel good and get moving. The limited-edition collection will be available online January 18th and in select stores January 19th.

Joe Fresh X Sasha Exeter All The Right Moves collection (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh)

Since they started collaborating over seven years ago, both Joe Fresh and Sasha Exeter have evolved to build collections and lifestyle pieces that Canadians love. This collection includes the return of the customer-favourite Sasha Catsuit - now in two colours, black and a new neutral - refreshed activewear essentials and coordinating sweatsuits in a modern colour roll. The collection highlights how Joe Fresh continues to keep up with their customers' need for versatile, functional, and fashion-forward items, and demonstrates the evolution of Sasha's personal style. Inspired by in-studio classes and workouts, from the street to the gym, this capsule will encourage people to move their body and feel good in their skin.

"I really wanted to give my audience a collection that could be worn to and from a studio and could also easily transition to streetwear," says Sasha Exeter. "As my brand continues to evolve it has been great to work alongside Joe Fresh to give my community a more elevated collection. Joe Fresh always does an amazing job at providing great activewear pieces at a great price. These are pieces I would wear in my everyday life, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do."

"Watching the past five collections evolve has not only been inspiring but has provided direction for the All the Right Moves collaboration. I'm most excited to see the return of the catsuit, a customer favourite." says Heesun Lim, Joe Fresh Design Manager. "We're also introducing new design features, like adding supportive power mesh to the catsuit and leggings, adding PrimaLoft® to the Fleece Jacket, cut outs to the tank and intricate straps on the sports bra."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh X Sasha Exeter collection includes seven pieces available in sizes XS-3X. High-res images of the collection can be found HERE.

About the collection:

Sasha 2.0 Catsuit – Coming back better than before this contour-fit jumpsuit features a scoop neck, and cross-back detail.

Coming back better than before this contour-fit jumpsuit features a scoop neck, and cross-back detail. Rhythm legging – This contour fit legging has a wide elastic waist and coordinates with the Tempo Sports Bra in the collection.

This contour fit legging has a wide elastic waist and coordinates with the Tempo Sports Bra in the collection. Tempo Sports Bra – Matching the Rhythm legging this sports bra has a scoop neck with intricate cross-back straps.

Matching the Rhythm legging this sports bra has a scoop neck with intricate cross-back straps. Melody Crop Tank – This tank is made of micro terry and features an interior drawstring hem and back cut out. This can be matched with multiple pieces from the collection.

This tank is made of micro terry and features an interior drawstring hem and back cut out. This can be matched with multiple pieces from the collection. Favourite Fleece Jacket – This jacket has an oversized fit with a PrimaLoft® quilted panel. It features dropped shoulders, zipper closure and a front zippered patch pocket.

PrimaLoft® quilted panel. It features dropped shoulders, zipper closure and a front zippered patch pocket. Studio Jogger – These soft joggers have an elastic waist, interior drawstring and two slash pockets. These joggers match the Studio Pullover and other items in the collection

These soft joggers have an elastic waist, interior drawstring and two slash pockets. These joggers match the Studio Pullover and other items in the collection Studio Pullover – The perfect top to match the Studio Joggers, this sweatshirt has a relaxed fit and front pocket.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About Sasha Exeter

Sasha Exeter is a Canadian based content creator, brand marketer and entrepreneur. She is the founder of www.sashaexeter.com , a one-of-a-kind digital destination where she shares her very real and always truthful approach to living her life with a focus on fitness, wellness, education, and motherhood. A single mother with a thriving career as a sought-after brand collaborator, Sasha hopes her platform and voice will inspire and motivate people to create positive change both for themselves and the circle that surrounds them. It is her unique approach to fitness and wellness that encourages just about anyone to not only move their body, but to take care of it from the inside out. And she should know. She is a retired elite athlete, left a high-level corporate job to create her own brand and she beat not one, but two, life-threatening chronic illnesses through a holistic approach to diet and exercise. It is that expert knowledge, deep experience, and sheer perseverance combined with her honest approach to sharing her journey that resonates with so many people as well as the brands she partners with. The Toronto native has created award winning campaigns with likeminded brands that share her commitment to supporting people's lives and lifting them up. Collaborative partners include BMW, Indigo, Activia and Clinique and she is very proud to be the national face of Joe Fresh Active. She is a true pioneer in the digital space and lives every precious moment of every day by her credo, "You don't have to have it all to be good enough."

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh

For further information: Carly Weinstein, Public Relations Specialist, [email protected]