Joe Fresh and Roxy Earle Launch Vacation-Inspired Capsule Collection

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is excited to announce a limited edition spring vacation capsule collection with Roxy Earle. The Hotel Roxy collection will feature 17 getaway essentials including swimwear, dresses, sleepwear, and accessories. It will be available online April 12th and in select stores April 13th, 2023.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Joe Fresh for the third time to bring people of all shapes and sizes a collection that makes them feel fabulous," says Roxy Earle. "For many, it's not easy finding great vacation wear that is size inclusive and a great price point. I have always found "girls trips" and bachelorettes difficult. Whether it was looking for a fun bikini for a pool day, a nice robe to get ready in, or the perfect beach cover up, I could never find anything that came in my size and made me feel good – those experiences inspired this collection. I have worked hand-in-hand with Joe Fresh so you don't have to feel that way, and created a collection that has everything you need to pack for a getaway with family or friends."

Since launching their first collection together in 2019, Joe Fresh and Roxy continue to offer collections that are designed for a diverse range of body types, with thoughtful and inclusive details woven throughout. The Hotel Roxy collection provides customers with a one-stop-shop for all their vacation needs, including the return of swimwear, sportswear, accessories, and sandals up to a women's size 11, a size extension that is a first for the brand. Joe Fresh continues to work to provide customers with more size inclusive options across all categories.

"Being able to leverage the feedback from Roxy and her community has helped us to design something not only beautiful but also with an amazing fit," says Jade Degraff, Joe Fresh Designer. "We're so excited to finally see this collection come to life that has everything customers need, whether they are heading out of town for a summer weekend, or to a warm-weather destination with friends. It has been great to work alongside Roxy to design a fulsome collection where you can get everything you need in one place, making it so easy to shop."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh x Roxy Earle collection is available in sizes XS-3X, and the entire capsule collection includes:

Breezy Button Down - $45

Flora Pant - $45

Flora Button Down - $45

- Flora Mini Dress - $49

- Getaway Bikini Top - $29

Getaway Swim Brief - $29

Goddess Cut-Out Swimsuit - $49

Sunny Side Cover -up Tunic - $39

-up Tunic - Flora Ruffle-Neck Swimsuit - $49

Paradise Cover-Up Dress - $39

Daydream Sleep Set - $34

Roxy Robe - $39

- Beauty Sleep Slip Dress - $29

Flora Scarf – $16

Getaway Sun Hat - $24

Getaway Sandal - $34

Getaway Tote Set - $49

Lavender Love Sunglasses- $24

Check out images of the full collection here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About Roxy Earle

Born and raised in Toronto, Roxy Earle is a celebrated fashion and women empowerment icon. After a decorated marketing career winning multiple awards including a Cannes Lion, and becoming Director of European Advertising at American Express in London, she was cast on The Real Housewives of Toronto. Becoming the breakout star of the series, she utilized her platform to launch the #MySizeRox body confidence movement. Through her size inclusive collaborations and promotion of body confidence and positivity, she has broken down social barriers and given a voice to women long unheard in the fashion world. She continues her work to lift women up in her app Ana which bridges positive mindset practices with health and menstrual cycle-based insights, and brings together the best in confidence leadership, mental wellness, and women's health technology.

