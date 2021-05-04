Joe Fresh and Roxy Earle Launch Limited-Edition Swimwear Capsule Collection

"It's an honour to work alongside the Joe Fresh team and create a swimwear collection that women of all shapes and sizes can feel confident wearing," says Roxy Earle . "Together, we have developed beautiful pieces that truly embody the #MySizeRox movement, which aims to promote body positivity and inclusivity for all body sizes. I worked with Joe Fresh on the launch of extended size swimwear last year, and this collaboration feels like the perfect next step in our partnership."

Since 2017, Joe Fresh has continued to expand its extended size collection in various categories including sportswear, athleticwear, sleepwear, intimates, and most recently, swimwear.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Roxy Earle, who is a positive role model for all woman," says Ian Freedman, President of Joe Fresh. "Roxy and our brand have a shared commitment in creating exceptional pieces at affordable value, and we're excited to share this capsule collection with our customers."

The one-piece swimsuit retails for $39.00 CAN, the two-piece bikini retails for $29.00 CAN for the top and $24.00 CAN for the bottom, and the tunic cover-up retails for $24.00 CAN.

High-res images of the Roxy Earle Limited-Edition Swimwear Capsule Collection can be downloaded here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 9 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .



About Roxy Earle

Born and raised in Toronto, Roxy Earle parlayed her passion for marketing into a stellar career with Ogilvy and American Express. Her dedicated work at these institutions garnered several Canadian Marketing Awards and a Cannes Lion. She was then cast on the show The Real Housewives of Toronto; this opportunity gave her the stepping stone to build a business with a major shift and new meaning to the "plus-size" world. Earle is bringing empowerment to women of all shapes and sizes. Her confidence has helped break down social barriers and has given a voice to a large group of women who deserve to be heard. She continues to promote, collaborate and celebrate trends toward inclusive sizing and growing confidence and is also working on developing an app focused on bridging her love for empowering women with women's health, launching at the end of year.



SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh

For further information: Stacey Fishman, Stacey Brooke PR, [email protected]