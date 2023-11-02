Joe Fresh and Roxy Earle Launch Holiday-Inspired Capsule Collection

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is pleased to announce a limited-edition holiday capsule collection with Roxy Earle. The A Very Roxy Holiday collection will feature 18 festive pieces including glitzy dresses, tops, bottoms, shimmery swimwear, shoes and accessories. The collection launches online November 8 and in select stores across Canada November 9.

Joe Fresh x Roxy Earle Holiday Capsule Collection

Joe Fresh x Roxy Earle Holiday Capsule Collection (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh)

In a first for the brand, this collection features a dress designed using feedback from Roxy and Joe Fresh's social communities. Customers were engaged throughout the design process via an Instagram chatbot tool that asked a series of questions and allowed customers to vote on their favourite styles. Options spanned styles from a dress to a skirt and design details like length, material and colour. Customers were involved in every step of the design journey and played an integral part in ultimately informing the final product.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Joe Fresh for the fourth time to continue to bring people clothing that will make them feel glamourous," says Roxy Earle. "This collection has so many amazing glam, party-ready pieces that are all offered at such a great price point. I worked with Joe Fresh and tapped into my community's input to create a collection that will make them shine this holiday season."

The A Very Roxy Holiday collection includes dresses, bottoms and tops made with perfect party fabrics like sequins and velvet and footwear and accessories including a wide calf boot, sparkly heel and a festive evening clutch. For those planning a winter getaway, there are limited-edition swim pieces that complement the holiday collection.

"We always strive to deliver something new and exciting for our customers when we create capsule collections." says Meghan Lengyell, VP Marketing at Joe Fresh. "It has been great to work with Roxy to bring these styles to life alongside her engaged community who were a critical part of the design process."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh X Roxy Earle collection is available in sizes XS-3X, and the entire capsule includes:

Mod Bodysuit - $35

Ruffle Party Skirt - $39

Fashion Legging - $45

Jewelled Clutch - $49

Cropped Cardi - $49

Bell Sleeve Sweater - $49

The Roxy Heel - $59

Peekaboo Dress $59

Glam Disco Mini Dress - $69

The Roxy Boot - $79

Romantic Velvet Dress - $79

- Sparkle Shift Dress - $79

Roxy Sparkle Puffer with PrimaLoft® - $99

Swim pieces

High waisted Bikini Bottom - $29

Bandeau Bikini Top - $29

Sparkle & Shine Knit Cover-Up - $39

Sheer Jacquard Cover-Up - $39

Cutout Bathing Suit - $49

Check out images of the full collection here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, seven freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About Roxy Earle

Born and raised in Toronto, Roxy Earle is a celebrated fashion and women's empowerment icon. After a decorated marketing career winning multiple awards, including a Cannes Lion and becoming Director of European Advertising at American Express in London, she was cast on The Real Housewives of Toronto. Becoming the breakout star of the series, she utilized her platform to launch the #MySizeRox body-confidence movement. Through her size-inclusive collaborations and promotion of body confidence and positivity, she has broken down social barriers and given a voice to women long unheard in the fashion world. She continues her work to lift women up in her app Ana which bridges positive mindset practices with health and menstrual cycle-based insights, and brings together the best in confidence leadership, mental wellness, and women's health technology.

