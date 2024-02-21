Joe Fresh and Roxy Earle Launch a Vacation-Ready Capsule Collection

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is pleased to announce its fifth collaboration with longtime partner, Roxy Earle. A limited-edition spring capsule collection launching just in time for winter-getaway season, the Vacation Edit with Roxy Earle collection features nine size-inclusive styles of swimwear, cover-ups, footwear and accessories. With bright pops of colour, bold prints and beachy textures, these pieces are designed to help everyone look and feel their best on vacation. The collection launches online February 21 and in select stores across Canada February 22.

"I'm excited to kick off another stylish collection with Joe Fresh," says Roxy Earle. "We're celebrating beautiful bodies with elevated styles at accessible price points. Our hope is that customers will feel glamorous while making lasting memories on vacation with friends and family."

For the first time, Joe Fresh held a social media contest to cast two of Roxy's Instagram followers to star alongside her in the campaign. This brought energy and excitement to the campaign set and allows customers to envision themselves in the collection.

"We're excited to once again partner with Roxy Earle to deliver an elevated and accessible collection for winter getaways," says Meghan Lengyell, VP Marketing and Communications at Joe Fresh. "Roxy is always a great advocate for her community. For our new Vacation Edit, we brought that ethos even further into the collection, from early design decisions guided by voices in Roxy's social community to featuring members of our shared social communities in the campaign."

The limited-edition JF x Roxy Earle collection is available in sizes XS to 3X, with shoes ranging in full sizes from 6 to 11. The entire capsule includes:

The Roxy Balconette Swimsuit - $55

Seabreeze Cover-Up - $49

Hideaway Sandals - $44

Beachfront Cover-Up - $39

Oasis Bikini Top - $39

Tropical Garden Top - $35

Oasis Bikini Bottom - $29

Tropical Garden Short - $29

Hideaway Sun Hat - $24

About Joe Fresh

Essential style. Exceptional value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, seven freestanding Joe Fresh stores and online at JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com.

About Roxy Earle

Born and raised in Toronto, Roxy Earle is a celebrated fashion and women's empowerment icon. After a decorated marketing career winning multiple awards, including a Cannes Lion and becoming Director of European Advertising at American Express in London, she was cast on The Real Housewives of Toronto. Becoming the breakout star of the series, she utilized her platform to launch the #MySizeRox social media body-confidence movement. Through her size-inclusive collaborations and promotion of body confidence and positivity, she has broken down social barriers and given a voice to women long unheard in the fashion world. She continues her work to lift women up with her app Ana, which bridges positive mindset practices with health and menstrual cycle-based insights and brings together the best in confidence leadership, mental wellness and women's health technology.

