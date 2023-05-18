Joe Fresh and Life at Home™ Launch First Ever Co-Branded Collection with Jillian Harris

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh in partnership with Life at Home™ are excited to announce their co-branded collection with lifestyle maven Jillian Harris. Arriving just in time for the summer season, the collaboration will include pieces for women, kids and toddlers, and for the first time, homeware. The limited-edition collection will be available online May 30th and in select stores June 1st.

This collection marks the fifth collaboration between Jillian and Joe Fresh. Leaning into Jillian's signature eye for design, Joe Fresh brought in Loblaw's in-house homeware brand, Life at Home™, to help create the expansive new co-branded collection, offering customers not only clothing but the new addition of coordinating homeware.

"This has been a dream come true for me," says Jillian Harris. "Each collection with Joe Fresh has gotten bigger and better, and now we're taking it to the next level with the addition of Life at Home™ products. This collaboration is sure to get you excited for the summer season, from matching outfits with your kids to all of your summer gathering essentials, including the ultimate picnic setup. Plus, every item is reusable and crafted with the planet in mind, so you can feel good about what you're buying."

Joe Fresh is proud to offer products that help reduce their impact on the planet. The brand is working to make its business more sustainable through continued updates to its fabric library. As a step towards this, sustainable materials like LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose, Better Cotton, and post-consumer recycled plastics were incorporated into new collection. The clothing for women and matching minis are made with natural fibres, including responsibly-sourced cotton and linen blends. The use of these natural fibres is contributing to the brand's goal to convert 100% of its cotton-rich products to more sustainable cotton by 2025. Additionally, the homeware collection includes break-resistant tableware for a longer lifespan, which is a great alternative to single-use plastic often used for outdoor entertaining.

"We're excited to deliver our fifth capsule with Jillian and our very first lifestyle collection together with our friends at Life at Home™," says Meghan Lengyell, Vice President Marketing Joe Fresh. "We know Canadians are ready for summer, and this collection has everything they need to enjoy the sunny afternoons and warm nights ahead including products with recycled materials, natural fibres, and thoughtful, made-to-love design."

Items from the limited-edition Joe Fresh x Life at Home™ x Jillian Harris collection will be available in sizes XS-3X (0-22 for bottoms) for women, S-XL for kids and 2-5T for toddler. Home goods will be sold as single items, packs of two for napkins and packs of four for nesting bowls. The capsule collection will be available online and in select stores.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com

About Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris is a mother, wife, storyteller, former TV host, and quintessential busy-bee who pours her heart and soul into every endeavour. She is the Founder of Jillian Harris Design Inc. and The Jilly Academy, Co-Author of Fraiche Food Full Hearts and Co-Founder of The Jilly Box!

On her site, JillianHarris.com, you will find bright and heart-filling inspiration for fashion, food, decor and everyday life. Jillian's signature style is both classic and feminine, and her eye for design and decor is enviable. As the former co-host of HGTV's Love It Or List It Vancouver, she brings her designs to life by bringing fresh and inspiring refreshes to homes needing love. Her work with local organizations like Mamas For Mamas fuels her desire to help her local and surrounding community. Her biggest passion is her family, which includes her husband Justin Pasutto, son Leo, daughter Annie, and dogs Nacho Cilantro & Peaches Pasutto.

