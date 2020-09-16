"I am thrilled to bring back an updated version of the Jilly Jacket and continue my partnership with Joe Fresh for a second consecutive year ," says Jillian Harris . "The new Jilly Jacket has all of the same qualities that customers loved from last year, updated with a stylish leopard print, longer length and 70% recycled fill for a sustainably focused future."

New this year, Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris will also be introducing the "Mini Jilly Jacket," perfect for family matching. The "Mini Jilly Jacket" is available in both Toddler Girl and Kid Girl, retailing for $34.00 CAN and $39.00 CAN, respectively.

"We had such a positive response last year from our first collaboration with Jillian Harris, that we couldn't wait to partner with her again," said Ian Freedman, President of Joe Fresh. "The Jilly Jacket and Mini Jilly Jacket both embody the quality and style that our customers love, and we're excited to share this launch with them."

As part of this collaboration, Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris have partnered with the Kelowna Women's Shelter, a charitable organization that provides free food, shelter, counseling, support and preventative education to women and their children who have experienced intimate partner violence. Together, Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris will be making a charitable donation of PrimaLoft® jackets to this charity.

High-res images of the Jilly Jacket and Mini Jacket are available for download here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 11 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .





About Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris is a mother, fiancé, storyteller, TV host, and quintessential busy-bee who pours her heart and soul into every endeavour. She is the Founder and Creative Director of Jillian Harris Design, and she is passionate about love, family, charity, fashion, food, decor and much more.

On her site, JillianHarris.com you will find bright and heart-filling inspiration for fashion, food, and decor and everyday life. Jillian's signature style is both classic and feminine, and her eye for design and decor is enviable. As co-host of HGTV's Love It Or List It Vancouver, she brings her designs to life by bringing fresh and inspiring refreshes to homes needing love. Her work with local charities like Mamas For Mamas fuels her desire to help those in need and give back to those less fortunate. Her biggest passion is her family, which includes fiancé Justin Pasutto, son Leo, daughter Annie, and dogs Nacho Cilantro & Peaches.

About Kelowna Women's Shelter

For the last 40 years, the Kelowna Women's Shelter has provided shelter, food, essential items, counselling, support services, and preventative education to women and their children experiencing domestic abuse and violence. Although the primary service provided is shelter and essentials such as food and clothing, Kelowna Women's Shelter is more than just a safe house. There are several additional programs and services that can be accessed including an Outreach Program for women who cannot or do not wish to access the shelter itself, individual as well as peer-to-peer guided support group sessions, PEACE Program for children who have witnessed abuse, and Inside/Out Violence Prevention Program for Youth delivered through SD23 schools. KWS also acts as the resource for anyone who may have questions about domestic abuse and violence, provides advocacy for victims, engages over 200 volunteers, and operates its own Thrift Store. Kelowna Women's Shelter also acts as a connector to other local like-minded services, supports, and organizations that may be of help to the women and children who access the facility including legal support, mental heath counselling, family and victim services and so on. Shelter counselors are on hand and ready to help 24-hours a day, 7 days per week in person, over the phone, and through e-mail. Services are provided to women and children in the area spanning from Oyama to Peachland. Last year, 279 women and children total were housed in the shelter, over 15,700 meals were provided, 670 crisis and counselling calls were received on our 24-hour phone line, 1100 group and individual counselling sessions were conducted, and 665 children attended our child and youth programs.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh

For further information: Stacey Fishman, PR Specialist, [email protected]

Related Links

www.joe.ca

