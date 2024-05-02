Joe Fresh and Jessi Cruickshank Collaborate for Limited-Edition Family-Focused Collection

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is excited to announce its first co-branded capsule collection with Canadian comedy sweetheart, supermom, and longtime friend Jessi Cruickshank. Arriving just in time for Mother's Day and summer vacations, the collaboration features matching pieces for the whole family, including women's, men's, kids, toddler and baby. The debut collection launches online and in select stores on May 2.

"I am so excited to launch this family-focused collection with Joe Fresh," says Jessi Cruickshank. "I have always been a fan of the brand, but now that I have three kids to dress, I appreciate their accessible, stylish pieces more than ever! That's why I am so proud of this collection - it gives my community of busy moms like me cute, fun, fashionable pieces for the whole family. So you can look like you have it all together this summer (even if you don't)."

The new JF x Jessi Cruickshank collection offers matching styles for the entire family. With Jessi's playful, family-oriented spirit, offering an inclusive family matching opportunity allows customers to effortlessly outfit themselves and their loved ones as summer activities get into full swing. The neutral checkered styles are designed to wear together to match with your minis, to mix with other closet staples, and to be ideal as coverups for the beach and pool.

"Collaborating with Jessi on a collection for the whole family was a natural evolution of the long-standing relationship we've built over many years," says Meghan Lengyell, VP Marketing and Communications at Joe Fresh. "Tapping into Jessi's humour and relatability allows us to connect with our customers and bring this collection to life in a fun and entertaining way."

The limited-edition collection is available in women's sizes XS-3X, men's XS-XXL, kids S-XL, toddler 2-5T, and baby 0-24 months, and includes:

Jessi Shirt - $35

- Jessi Short - $29

- Evan Shirt - $35

- Kid Romi Dress - $19

- Kid Rio + Dray Set - $24

Toddler Romi Dress - $16

- Toddler Rio + Dray Set - $19

Baby Romi Romper - $16

High-res product images and campaign photos of Jessi and family can be downloaded here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential style. Exceptional value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations, including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, seven freestanding Joe Fresh stores and online at JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com

About Jessi Cruickshank

Renowned for her humour, quick wit, and authenticity, comedian Jessi Cruickshank has been called "the internet's funniest mom" (Today's Parent) and "Canada's most beloved television personality" (Toronto Life). She has hosted some of TV's most popular programs, including The Hills After Show, The Goods, eTalk, and Canada's Smartest Person. Her podcast, "Phone A Friend," is the #1 comedy podcast in the country. After a sold-out cross-country live comedy tour, Jessi became the first woman to get her own stand-up special on the global streaming service 'VEEPS', set to premiere this spring. Juggling twin boys and a toddler, Jessi has also created an original comedy series and online community for moms who need a place to connect (and laugh at it ALL) called "New Mom, Who Dis?".

