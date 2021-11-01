Job Action Day: Bestselling Author Shares Five Points to Improve Career

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- For Job Action Day Nov. 1, one international leader cites five items to stay relevant to bosses for career improvement during the pandemic.

Established on the first Monday in Nov. 2008, Job Action Day was intended to empower and inspire hard workers who dreamed of achieving more.

"Out of sight does not have to mean out of mind, yet that's exactly what can happen with employees working remotely during the pandemic," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "I regularly engage with leaders in 24 countries around the world, and those who have stayed top-of-mind implement five key practices to stay relevant and connected."

From a lifetime of experiences outlined in his bestseller, "All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," Guest shares five key steps to stay relevant and improve during the pandemic.

To stay relevant to bosses, Guest says the first thing is to take an ownership mindset.

"In reality, you are the owner of your career, which means you have to look out for your own advancements, growth and opportunities," he said. "Because no one is more interested in your job than you, acting with an ownership mindset means you'll be 'all in' when facing projects."

Bosses are looking for those who have solid opinions and know how to share them, according to Guest, who noted in his book that Abraham Lincoln surrounded himself with people who disagreed with him because he wanted to learn from them.

"As a boss, I surround myself with those who will bring perspective to the conversation – something the rest of us may not even consider," Guest said. "It's imperative for today's workers to make themselves informed, to weigh options, form opinions and share them with bosses. That's part of what helps us rise to higher levels."

When COVID hit, the world shut down, but those who adapted virtually and mastered technology didn't skip a beat, according to Guest. In his book, he shares that early in his career, Guest stayed up all night learning to use a new, expensive video camera in preparation for his interview with KISS frontman Gene Simmons the next morning.

"You have to know your tech tools, implement the best ones and connect with the right people to get the job done," he said. "When you master the tools, you will be in conversations that matter and meetings that forward key issues.

"That one experience with Gene Simmons opened doors and had an astonishing impact on my career. Taking the time to learn the camera made all the difference. Similarly, today's workers have to master the technology to move to higher levels."

Using one's voice allows employees to increase their visibility and influence others with impressive perspective.

"Early on in my career, I learned to use my voice," Guest said. "Research shows that our tech-savvy generation has come at a cost: many people would rather communicate through devices than have human-to-human interaction. That will limit your influence, so you have to use your voice in-person and virtually at the right opportunities. Speak up. Share. Listen, and provide perspective to stay visible."

Lastly, Guest says expanding one's professional development will benefit today's worker at a remarkable pace.

"Many employees now have more discretional time that was spent commuting or in non-productive meetings. Use that newfound time to improve skills and to learn new ones," he said. "Then train coworkers through mini-workshops. That instantly sets you apart as a leader, as one who is improving and as an executive who is getting noticed by those around you, especially by your bosses."

These timely steps can help employees stay relevant to bosses and secure a solid standing for future growth.

"Job Action Day is a day of empowerment," Guest said. "It's an opportunity to examine your career and discover your passion.

"Once you get to that point, you find that you never work a day in your life because you're doing things you love."

Designed to help others find keys to successful careers and life, All the Right Reasons reveals 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds from sales of the bestseller are aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

