Joan Hertz Reappointed as Board Chair and Kara Flynn and Naseem Bashir to be Appointed to ATB Financial's Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Financial today announced that Joan Hertz is reappointed as Board Chair, and Kara Flynn and Naseem Bashir will be appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 15, 2024. This follows the retirement of Mr. Barry James and Ms. Wendy Henkelman after 10 years of exceptional service to the Board.

Ms. Flynn is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience in the Alberta oil sands industry, particularly with Syncrude Canada Ltd. Her roles in this multi-billion dollar organisation have equipped her with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, business transformation, and stakeholder relations, including government, public affairs, and Indigenous relations. With a background rooted in Fort McMurray and Wainwright, Ms. Flynn brings a unique perspective to the table and broadens the board's exposure to directors with diverse geographical and functional backgrounds beyond urban centres.

Mr. Bashir is an accomplished leader with extensive senior leadership experience at Williams Engineering, where he successfully navigated the organisation through a period of expansion and now serves as its Executive Chair. With a keen focus on the industrial and natural resources sectors in Western and Northern Canada, Mr. Bashir brings CEO-level expertise in driving growth businesses, coupled with a proven track record of entrepreneurship and innovation with a strong technology mindset. His board experience includes contributions to rural Alberta communities through roles with Claystone Waste and Aquatera Utilities, showcasing his commitment to community engagement.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of Ms. Flynn and Mr. Bashir to ATB's Board of Directors. With their esteemed reputation as leaders in their respective fields and their extensive business knowledge, they bring valuable expertise to our Board. Their presence will further strengthen our Board's capabilities as we steer ATB Financial forward, foster the growth of this business and ongoing support of Albertans," said Joan Hertz, Board Chair of ATB Financial.

In addition, Joan Hertz has been reappointed as Board Chair of ATB Financial. Ms. Hertz's reappointment continues her legacy of strong stewardship of ATB Financial and leadership of the Board of Directors. Under her guidance, ATB Financial announced that it is in a position, for the first time in its history, to declare quarterly dividends totalling $100 million in fiscal 2025 to its Shareholder, the Alberta Government.

"Joan Hertz brings tremendous leadership and dedication to the Board and ATB Financial. Her continued contributions as Board Chair are instrumental in guiding the success of ATB as we serve Albertans, our clients and the communities we live and work in," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO of ATB Financial.

For more information on ATB Financial's Board of Directors, please visit our Corporate Governance site .

