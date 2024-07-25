JNF Canada Files Legal Appeal

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Jewish National Fund of Canada (JNF Canada) has launched legal proceedings in the Federal Court of Appeal to contest the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) wrong and unjustified decision to revoke JNF Canada's charitable status. The appeal states that the CRA review process was flawed and fundamentally unfair.

Throughout this multi-year process JNF Canada has demonstrated its willingness to work with the CRA. When the CRA raised concerns, JNF Canada made changes to its operations in the spirit of collaboration even though it does not agree with CRA's positions and those positions have not been tested in court. JNF Canada also sought alternatives to the revocation prior to launching its legal challenge. JNF Canada remains deeply concerned with the CRA's decision to revoke its charitable status and its failure to provide a fair due process, thereby undermining a basic fundamental right for all Canadians.

"Similar to other charities that support the needs of children, workers, and vulnerable communities we would expect CRA to work with, not against, our charity," noted Nathan Disenhouse, National President, JNF Canada. "Our position is that it is unjust for CRA to revoke a charity because a charitable object that it accepted almost 60 years ago is now no longer considered to be a valid charitable object. It is simply unjust to close a charity supported by over 100,000 Canadians based on reversing a decision the CRA made in 1967."

"Today's legal appeal," he continued, "will allow JNF Canada's concerns to be considered before an impartial legal process."

At the same time, JNF Canada emphasized that it remains open to liaising with the CRA in the hope of reaching a resolution outside of the legal process.

JNF Canada remains determined to fulfill its mandate to advance charitable projects in Israel to benefit all citizens and to continue to act as a pillar of the Jewish community in Canada.

JNF Canada will continue its charitable activity including collecting and receipting donations and distributing funds while the legal challenge is before the Federal Court of Appeal. It has informed donors and organizations of the legal appeal, reinforcing that JNF Canada is continuing its work as the legal appeal process proceeds.

About JNF Canada

For decades the Jewish National Fund of Canada has cared for the Land of Israel. This mission took the role of planting trees, building water reservoirs, preserving natural habitats, as well as building parks and bicycle trails. This work continues to this day.

More recently, JNF Canada has taken on projects to build the social infrastructure of the land of Israel for the benefit of the People of Israel. We collaborate with a variety of important institutions and organizations in Israel to build social service infrastructure to benefit vulnerable populations such as youth-at-risk, victims of domestic abuse, children with special needs, veterans and the disadvantaged.

SOURCE Jewish National Fund of Canada Inc.